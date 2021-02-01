NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2018 Chevrolet Silverado
VIN: 3GCUKREC7JG363976
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
January 16, 23, 30, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UPCOMING ACCREDITATION REVIEW VISIT BY THE ACCREDITATION COMMISSION FOR EDUCATION IN NURSING (ACEN)
Mississippi Delta Community College wishes to announce that they will host a site visit for their continuing accreditation of the Associate Degree Nursing Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share your comments about the program. Due to COVID-19 the ACEN accreditation site visit will be held virtually Wednesday, February 10, 2021, from 3:20 PM - 4:00 PM.
For an access code/dial-in information contact Melaney Emerson 24 hours prior to the meeting:
Melaney Emerson, Director of Public Relations
Mississippi Delta Community College
662-246-6456
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:
Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400
Atlanta, GA 30326
Or email: mstoll@acenursing.org
All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Monday, January 25, 2021.
January 23, 30, 2021
Febraury 6, 2021
