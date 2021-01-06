IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MARY SIMPSON BRATTON, DECEASED

NO.:   20-pr-102

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

A Certificate of Domiciliary Foreign Representative Under Miss. Code Ann. §91-7-509, having been filed in the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, by the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Mary Simpson Bratton, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 21st day of December, 2020.

FIRST HORIZON BANK, Executor and Domiciliary Foreign Representative of the

Estate of Mary Simpson Bratton, Deceased    

R. DAVID MARCHETTI (MSB #8490)

WELLS MARBLE & HURST, PLLC

Post Office Box 131

Jackson, Mississippi  39205

300 Concourse Blvd.,

Suite 200

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157

Telephone: (601) 605-6900

Fax: (601) 605-6901

ATTORNEY FOR

EXECUTOR

December 23, 30, 2020

January 6, 2021

CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF

THE ESTATE OF

CONSTANCE OSBORNE,

DECEASED,

BY: CASSIE OSBORNE, JR., ADMINISTRATOR,

NO. 19-PR-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of January 2019, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 28th day of December 2020.

Cassie Osborne, Jr.

ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE OSBORNE

 

Solomon C. Osborne

Attorney for Estate of Constance Osborne

Post Office Box 8175

Greenwood, MS 38935-8175

662-453-9112

solomonsoborne@mail.com

 

December 30, 2020

January 6, 13, 20, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.