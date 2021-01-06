IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
MARY SIMPSON BRATTON, DECEASED
NO.: 20-pr-102
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
A Certificate of Domiciliary Foreign Representative Under Miss. Code Ann. §91-7-509, having been filed in the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, by the undersigned Executor upon the Estate of Mary Simpson Bratton, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration according to law, within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 21st day of December, 2020.
FIRST HORIZON BANK, Executor and Domiciliary Foreign Representative of the
Estate of Mary Simpson Bratton, Deceased
R. DAVID MARCHETTI (MSB #8490)
WELLS MARBLE & HURST, PLLC
Post Office Box 131
Jackson, Mississippi 39205
300 Concourse Blvd.,
Suite 200
Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157
Telephone: (601) 605-6900
Fax: (601) 605-6901
ATTORNEY FOR
EXECUTOR
December 23, 30, 2020
January 6, 2021
CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF
THE ESTATE OF
CONSTANCE OSBORNE,
DECEASED,
BY: CASSIE OSBORNE, JR., ADMINISTRATOR,
NO. 19-PR-7
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of January 2019, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator upon the Estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 28th day of December 2020.
Cassie Osborne, Jr.
ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE OSBORNE
Solomon C. Osborne
Attorney for Estate of Constance Osborne
Post Office Box 8175
Greenwood, MS 38935-8175
662-453-9112
December 30, 2020
January 6, 13, 20, 2021
