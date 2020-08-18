IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS LADALE MINYARD, DECEASED
BY: PAMELA L. MINYARD, ADMINISTRATRIX
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-37
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES OF THOMAS LADALE MINYARD, DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF THOMAS LADALE MINYARD, DECEASED
You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Petitioner, Pamela L.
Minyard, Administratrix of the Estate of Thomas Ladale Minyard, Deceased, seeking a
determination of the heirs-at-law of Thomas Ladale Minyard, Deceased. Defendants other than you in this action are Pamela L. Minyard, Mitchell Thomas Minyard, Anna Kate Poole and Mark W. Minyard.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on September 11, 2020, at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 30th day of July 2020.
JOHNNY L. GARY, JR., CHANCERY CLERK
Leflore County, Mississippi
Yolanda Williams, D.C.
August 4, 11, & 18, 2020
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated
School District
Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 1 East
The SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 1 East, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 10:00 a.m. on the 1st day of September, 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting & Fishing Bid” # 16-21N-1E on approximately 163.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Hunting & Fishing Bid,
16-21N-1E, containing
163.00 acres
1901Highway 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 1st day of September 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
August 18, 25, 2020
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated
School District
Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 1 East
229.00 acres, m/l, located in the N ½ of Holmes County Line being in Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 1 East, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 10:00 a.m. on the 1st day of September, 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting & Fishing Bid” # 16-17N-1E on approximately 229.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Hunting & Fishing Bid, 16-17N-1E, containing 229.00 acres
1901 Highway 82 Post Office Box 1497
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 1st day of September 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
August 18, 25, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF JIMMIE CLARDY NORWOOD, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Jimmie Clardy Norwood, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-pr-51 on the 30th day of June, 2020, to the undersigned as Executor of said Estate. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or the
This the 11th day of August, 2020, which is the date of first publication of this notice.
\s\ Glenn Everett Norwood, Jr.
Glenn Everett Norwood, Jr., Executor
Estate of Jimmie Clardy Norwood, Deceased
August 11, 18 , 25, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.