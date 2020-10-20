Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 20 North, Range 2 West
313.00 acres, m/l for hunting & fishing purposes located in S ½ of Section 16, Township 20 North, Range 2 West, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Hwy 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 4th day of November 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting & Fishing Bid” # 16-20N-2W on approximately 313.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Hunting & Fishing Bid, 16-20-2W, containing 313.00 acres
1901 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 4th day of November 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
October 20 & 27, 2020
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for Agricultural Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Agricultural Lands in the Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 1 West
257.55 acres, m/l located in the N ½ & W ½ of SW ¼ & NE ¼ of SE ¼ for cultivatable purposes, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for the Agricultural Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Hwy 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 4th day of November 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “AGRICULTURAL BID” # 16-17N-1W on approximately 257.55 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Agricultural Bid, 6-17N-1W, containing 257.55 acres
1901 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 4th day of November 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Agricultural Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-81 as amended, provided that the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board shall have the right to reject any and/or all bids.
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above described property and elects to hold a public auction among those submitted bids. The successful bidder at said auction will be awarded a five-year lease agreement with said Board.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
October 20, 27, 2020
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for Agricultural Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Agricultural Lands in the Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 20 North, Range 1 West
590.00 acres, m/l for cultivatable purposes in Section 16, Township 20 North, Range 1 West, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for the Agricultural Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Hwy 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 4th day of November 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “AGRICULTURAL BID” # 16-20N-1W on approximately 590.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Agricultural Bid, 16-20N-1W, containing 590.00 acres
1901 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 4th day of November 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Agricultural Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-81 as amended, provided that the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board shall have the right to reject any and/or all bids.
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above described property and elects to hold a public auction among those submitted bids. The successful bidder at said auction will be awarded a five-year lease agreement with said Board.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
October 20, 27, 2020
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for Agricultural Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Agricultural Lands in the Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 1 West
575.00 acres, m/l of cultivatable land lying in Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for the Agricultural Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Hwy 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 4th day of November 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “AGRICULTURAL BID” # 16-19N-1W on approximately 575.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Agricultural Bid, 16-19N-1W, containing 575.00 acres
1901 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 4th day of November 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Agricultural Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972 Sec. 29-3-81 as amended, provided that the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board shall have the right to reject any and/or all bids.
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School Board receives an acceptable bid in response to the advertisement for the leasing of the above described property and elects to hold a public auction among those submitted bids. The successful bidder at said auction will be awarded a five-year lease agreement with said Board.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
October 20, 27, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSE JAMES FIELDS, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 19-pr-89
JAMES GERALD FIELDS, PETITIONER
RULE 81 SUMMONS
(Summons by Publication)
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: CRAIG FIELDS (address and whereabouts unknown)
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by JAMES GEREALD FIELDS, seeking to Determine Heirs of JESSE JAMES FIELDS, Deceased, in the above referenced cause. Other Defendants in this action are the unknown heirs at-law of JESSE JAMES FIELDS, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 10:00 a.m. on the 17th day of November, 2020 in the chancery courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse located at 310 West Market, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint or Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 9th day October 2020.
JJOHNNY GARY
CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
Post Office Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38930
By: Yolanda Williams
Deputy Clerk
October 13, 20, 27, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF MARY ELIZABETH MORGAN MORTON, DECEASED
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Mary Elizabeth Morgan Morton, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-pr-90 on the 14th day of October, 2020, to the undersigned as the Co-Executors of said estate. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of October, 2020, which is the date of first publication of this notice.
/s/ James C. Morgan III,
Co-Executor
/s/ Annette T. Morgan,
Co-Executor
October 20 & 27, 2020
November 3, 2020
NOTICE OF TESTING OF
TABULATING EQUIPMENT
TO: THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS
OF LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 23-15-531.4(a)(b) MS Code, 1972, Annotated and Amended, that the Circuit Clerk and Officials in charge of elections will run a logic and accuracy test (L & A) at the Leflore County Courthouse, 314 West Market Street, Leflore County, MS, beginning at 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and Thursday, October 22, 2020, at ascertain that the Accu Vote TSX units will count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures. The test will be conducted by tested the DRE units to be used in the November 3, 2020 General Election. All memory cards to be used will be tested. This tests will be conducted from day to day until all units have been tested.
Representatives of candidates, political parties, news media and the public are invited and shall be permitted to observe such tests.
This the 19th day of October, 2020.
Elmus Stockstill, Sr.
Leflore County City Clerk
October 20, 2020
