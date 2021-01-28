IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF CERTAIN INSTRUMENTS OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT AND CODICIL OF REBECCA S. CHESTEEN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21 -pr-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of Rebecca S. Chesteen, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 8th day of January, 2021, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Rebecca S. Chesteen, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 8th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Richard A. Oakes
RICHARD A. OAKES
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
January 21, 28, 2021
February 4, 2021
TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE NOTICE
WHEREAS, on December 28, 2017, John W. Compton and Emily Britt executed a certain Deed of Trust to H. Donald Brock, Trustee for Roman N. Moore and lnex J. Moore, Grantees, which Deed of Trust isofrecord in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust In Book 839 at Page 574 of the Records of Mortgages and Deed of Trust on Land; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire debt seemed thereby having been declared to be due in accordance with the terms thereof, Roman N. Moore and Inez J. Moore, the legal holder of said indebtedness requested the undersigned Trustee to execute thetrust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees, and expenses of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, H. Donald Brock, Jr., Trustee, in said Deed of Trust, will on the 19th day of February, 2021, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. offer for sale and sell at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi , the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:
Lot 118 of the Green Acres Addition to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi as said Lot is shown on Map of said Addition recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 23 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County and State.
I wi ll sell and convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 19th day of January, 2021.
/s/ H Donald Brock. Jr.
H. DONALD BROCK, JR. SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE
January 28, 2021
February 4, 11, 18, 2021
CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI
PUBLICATION FOR BID
FOR DEMOLITON and/or CLEANING OF PROPERTIES DETERMINED TO BE A MEANCE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY
The Greenwood City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, is hereby giving notice of its intent to receive sealed bids which will be received until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at which time all bids will be publicly opened in Conference Room #240, located in Greenwood City Hall, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS 38930. These bids are for the demolition and/or cleaning of structures located at the following properties located in the City of Greenwood, Leflore Co., MS that have been determined to be a menace to the public health and safety of the community by the Greenwood City Council. ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packets which may be obtained from the Department of Community Development, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS. You may personally pick up the packet or, if requested, one will be mailed to you. Telephone contact numbers are 662-455-7604, 662-455-7603, or 662-453-2246.
1. 515 Main Street – Old Delta Feed Building
Bids will be considered for the demolition, cleaning, cutting and/or securing structures of such individual property or one total bid on total number of properties. Successful bidder is responsible for any asbestos removal if any is required. The successful bidder must remove building or buildings from the lot and must clean lot completely of all concrete, sills, floors, foundations, tall weeds, dead trees, and all debris; the lot must be left in a reasonable smooth dirt condition; bidder will be responsible for disposal of debris in an approved landfill site and must take this cost into consideration when formulating his bid price. The successful bidder must obtain a demolition permit from the Department of Community Development at City Hall. The successful bidder is responsible for all electrical, plumbing, gas, telephone, cable and water disconnects for each property.
Further information on all bid requirements shall be obtained from the Department of Community Development; 101 West Church Street, Suite 230, Greenwood, MS 38930; phone number is 662-455-7604 and 662-455-7603. The governing authorities reserve the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality in bids and to accept or reject any part of any bid as it deems to be in the best interest of the City of Greenwood.
Respectfully Submitted this the 22 day of January, 2021.
Kim Williams
City Clerk
January 28, 2021
CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI
PUBLICATION FOR BID
FOR REMOVAL/CLEAN/SECURE OF PROPERTIES DETERMINED TO BE A MEANCE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY
The Greenwood City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, is hereby giving notice of its intent to receive sealed bids which will be received until 9:00 a.m. on February 9, 2021, at which time all bids will be publicly opened in Conference Room #240, located in Greenwood City Hall, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS 38930. These bids are for the demolition, cleaning, cutting and/or securing structures located at the following properties located in the City of Greenwood, Leflore Co., MS that have been determined to be a menace to the public health and safety of the community by the Greenwood City Council. ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packets which may be obtained from the Department of Community Development, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS. You may personally pick up the packet or, if requested, one will be mailed to you. Telephone contact numbers are 662-455-7604, 662-455-7603, or 662-453-2246.
1. 806 Dewey Street
2. 408 Avenue F
3. 716 (rear) Howard Street
4. 307 Short Street
5. 344 West Adams
6. 407 Avenue H
7. 220 Avenue H
8. 106 Oak Street
9. 302 1st Avenue North
10. 1202 McLean Street
11. 711 Avenue F
12. 218 West Percy
13. 301/307/315 Ash Street
14. 110 Avenue C/1101
Carrollton Avenue
15. 528 Avenue G
16. 315 East McLaurin
17. 1106 Avenue F
18. 107 East Martin L. King
19. 905/907 Main Street
20. 311 3rd Avenue North
21. 103 East Martin L. King Jr.
22. 700 Walthall Street
23. 1011 Strong Avenue
24. 409 Avenue F
25. 414 Avenue F
26. 1501 Carrollton Avenue
27. 311 West Gibbs
28. 313 West Gibbs
29. 315 West Gibbs
30. 317 West Gibbs
31. 206 West Gibbs
32. 208 West Gibbs
33. 210 West Gibbs
34. 212 West Gibbs
35. 214 West Gibbs
36. 216 West Gibbs
37. 218 West Gibbs
38. 220 West Gibbs
39. 300 Palace Street
40. 302 Palace Street
41. 304 Palace Street
42. 306 Palace Street
43. 308 Palace Street
44. 310 Palace Street
45. 312 Palace Street
46. 314 Palace Street
47. 805 Cotton Street
48. 806 Cotton Street
49. 807 Cotton Street
50. 726 Howard Street
51. 724 Howard Street
52. 728 Howard Street
53. 410 Ash Street
54. 512 Avenue K
55. 1008 Corinne Drive
56. 201 1st Avenue North
57. 210 Vardaman
58. 917 Howard Street
59. 310 West Percy Street
60. 208 Dewey Street
61. 210 East Taft Street
62. 710 South Boulevard
Bids will be considered for the demolition, cleaning, cutting and/or securing structures and/or lots of such individual property or one total bid on total number of properties. Successful bidder is responsible for any asbestos removal if any is required. The successful bidder must remove building or buildings from the lot and must clean lot completely of all concrete, sills, floors, foundations, tall weeds, dead trees, and all debris; the lot must be left in a reasonable smooth dirt condition; bidder will be responsible for disposal of debris in an approved landfill site and must take this cost into consideration when formulating his bid price. The successful bidder must obtain a demolition permit from the Department of Community Development at City Hall. The successful bidder is responsible for all electrical, plumbing, gas, telephone, cable and water disconnects for each property.
Further information on all bid requirements shall be obtained from the Department of Community Development; 101 West Church Street, Suite 230, Greenwood, MS 38930; phone number is 662-455-7604, 662-455-7603, or 662-453-2246. The governing authorities reserve the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality in bids and to accept or reject any part of any bid as it deems to be in the best interest of the City of Greenwood.
Respectfully submitted this the 22nd day of January, 2021
Kim Williams
City Clerk
January 28, 2021
