IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF CERTAIN INSTRUMENTS OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT AND CODICIL OF REBECCA S. CHESTEEN, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 21 -pr-2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of  Rebecca S. Chesteen, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 8th day of January, 2021, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Rebecca S. Chesteen, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 8th day of January, 2021.

 /s/ Richard A. Oakes   

 RICHARD A. OAKES

BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.

107 Fulton St.

P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930

(662) 453-7373

January 21, 28, 2021

 February 4, 2021

TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on December 28, 2017, John W. Compton and Emily Britt executed a certain Deed of Trust to H. Donald Brock, Trustee for Roman N. Moore and lnex J. Moore, Grantees, which Deed of Trust isofrecord in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust In Book  839 at Page  574 of the Records of Mortgages and Deed  of Trust  on Land;  and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire debt seemed thereby having been declared to be due in accordance with the terms thereof, Roman N. Moore and Inez J. Moore, the legal holder of said indebtedness requested the undersigned Trustee to execute thetrust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees, and expenses of  sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, H. Donald Brock, Jr., Trustee, in said Deed of Trust, will on the 19th day of February, 2021, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. offer for sale and sell at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi , the following described property conveyed by said  Deed of Trust, to-wit:

Lot 118 of the Green Acres Addition to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi as said Lot is shown on Map of said Addition recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 23 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County and   State.

I wi ll sell and convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS  MY SIGNATURE on this the 19th day of January, 2021.

          /s/ H  Donald Brock. Jr.     

H. DONALD BROCK, JR. SUBSTITUTED  TRUSTEE

January 28, 2021

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI

PUBLICATION FOR BID

FOR DEMOLITON and/or CLEANING OF PROPERTIES DETERMINED TO BE A MEANCE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Greenwood City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, is hereby giving notice of its intent to receive sealed bids which will be received until   9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at which time all bids will be publicly opened in Conference Room #240, located in Greenwood City Hall, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS  38930.  These bids are for the demolition and/or cleaning of structures located at the following properties located in the City of Greenwood, Leflore Co., MS that have been determined to be a menace to the public health and safety of the community by the Greenwood City Council.  ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packets which may be obtained from the Department of Community Development, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS.  You may personally pick up the packet or, if requested, one will be mailed to you.       Telephone contact numbers are 662-455-7604, 662-455-7603, or 662-453-2246.

1. 515 Main Street – Old Delta Feed Building

Bids will be considered for the demolition, cleaning, cutting and/or securing structures of such individual property or one total bid on total number of properties.  Successful bidder is responsible for any asbestos removal if any is required.  The successful bidder must remove building or buildings from the lot and must clean lot completely of all concrete, sills, floors, foundations, tall weeds, dead trees, and all debris; the lot must be left in a reasonable smooth dirt condition; bidder will be responsible for disposal of debris in an approved landfill site and must take this cost into consideration when formulating his bid price.  The successful bidder must obtain a demolition permit from the Department of Community Development at City Hall.   The successful bidder is responsible for all electrical, plumbing, gas, telephone, cable and water disconnects for each property.

Further information on all bid requirements shall be obtained from the   Department of Community Development; 101 West Church Street, Suite 230, Greenwood, MS  38930; phone number is 662-455-7604 and 662-455-7603.  The governing authorities reserve the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality in bids and to accept or reject any part of any bid as it deems  to be in the best interest of the City of Greenwood.

Respectfully Submitted this the 22 day of January, 2021.

Kim Williams

City Clerk                   

January 28, 2021

CITY OF GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI

PUBLICATION FOR BID

FOR REMOVAL/CLEAN/SECURE OF PROPERTIES DETERMINED TO BE A MEANCE TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Greenwood City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, is hereby giving notice of its intent to receive sealed bids which will be received until   9:00 a.m. on February 9, 2021, at which time all bids will be publicly opened in Conference Room #240, located in Greenwood City Hall, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS  38930.  These bids are for the demolition, cleaning, cutting and/or securing structures  located at the following properties located in the City of Greenwood, Leflore Co., MS  that have been determined to be a menace to the public health and safety of the community by the Greenwood City Council.  ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packets which may be obtained from the Department of Community Development, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS.  You may personally pick up the packet or, if requested, one will be mailed to you.       Telephone contact numbers are 662-455-7604, 662-455-7603, or 662-453-2246.

1. 806 Dewey Street

2. 408 Avenue F

3. 716 (rear) Howard Street

4. 307 Short Street

5. 344 West Adams

6. 407 Avenue H

7. 220 Avenue H

8. 106 Oak Street

9. 302 1st Avenue North

10. 1202 McLean Street

11. 711 Avenue F

12. 218 West Percy

13. 301/307/315 Ash Street

14. 110 Avenue C/1101  

      Carrollton Avenue

15. 528 Avenue G

16. 315 East McLaurin

17. 1106 Avenue F

18. 107 East Martin L. King

19. 905/907 Main Street

20. 311 3rd Avenue North

21. 103 East Martin L. King Jr.

22. 700 Walthall Street

23. 1011 Strong Avenue

24. 409 Avenue F

25. 414 Avenue F

26. 1501 Carrollton Avenue

27. 311 West Gibbs

28. 313 West Gibbs

29. 315 West Gibbs

30. 317 West Gibbs

31. 206 West Gibbs

32. 208 West Gibbs

33. 210 West Gibbs

34. 212 West Gibbs

35. 214 West Gibbs

36. 216 West Gibbs

37. 218 West Gibbs

38. 220 West Gibbs

39. 300 Palace Street

40. 302 Palace Street

41. 304 Palace Street

42. 306 Palace Street

43. 308 Palace Street

44. 310 Palace Street

45. 312 Palace Street

46. 314 Palace Street

47. 805 Cotton Street

48. 806 Cotton Street

49. 807 Cotton Street

50. 726 Howard Street

51. 724 Howard Street

52. 728 Howard Street

53. 410 Ash Street

54. 512 Avenue K

55. 1008 Corinne Drive

56. 201 1st Avenue North

57. 210 Vardaman

58. 917 Howard Street

59. 310 West Percy Street

60. 208 Dewey Street

61. 210 East Taft Street

62. 710 South Boulevard

Bids will be considered for the demolition, cleaning, cutting and/or securing structures and/or lots of such individual property or one total bid on total number of properties.  Successful bidder is responsible for any asbestos removal if any is required.  The successful bidder must remove building or buildings from the lot and must clean lot completely of all concrete, sills, floors, foundations, tall weeds, dead trees, and all debris; the lot must be left in a reasonable smooth dirt condition; bidder will be responsible for disposal of debris in an approved landfill site and must take this cost into consideration when formulating his bid price.  The successful bidder must obtain a demolition permit from the Department of Community Development at City Hall.   The successful bidder is responsible for all electrical, plumbing, gas, telephone, cable and water disconnects for each property.

Further information on all bid requirements shall be obtained from the   Department of Community Development; 101 West Church Street, Suite 230, Greenwood, MS  38930; phone number is 662-455-7604, 662-455-7603, or 662-453-2246.  The governing authorities reserve the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality in bids and to accept or reject any part of any bid as it deems  to be in the best interest of the City of Greenwood.

Respectfully submitted this the 22nd day of January, 2021

Kim Williams

City Clerk

January 28, 2021

