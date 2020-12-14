IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK , DECEASED

CAUSE NO.: 20-PR-5

                                                                                                        

BY: CONNIE BECK, ADMINISTRATRIX            

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF LEFLORE

TO:  The unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisee, Legatees, Statutory Wrongful     Death

Beneficiaries Pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 11-7-3, and Any and All  Other Persons Claiming or     

Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.

You have been made a Respondent  in the Petition filed in this Court by Connie Beck, as Petitioner, and

Administratrix of the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck to determine the heirs-at-law and statutory wrongful death

beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.  Defendants other than you are unknown.

You are   summoned to appear and defend  against the Petition  to Determine Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death

Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck and for Other Relief  filed in this action at 10:45 a.m. on the 6th day

of January, 2021. The hearing will be held  on the second floor of the Leflore County Courthouse , 306 West

Market Street, Greenwood Mississippi, 38930, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment

will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition for Determination of

Heirs and Wrongful Death Statutory Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings  in this action, but you may do so if you desire.

 If you desire to file an answer  or other pleadings , you must mail or hand deliver a written response to

the Petition filed  in this action to Solomon C. Osborne, Attorney at Law, whose post office  and  Street

address is 216 Star Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.

YOUR RESPONSE TO THIS PETITION MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 27th  DAY

OF NOVEMBER, 2020 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a

reasonable time afterward.  

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th  day of November , 2020.

Johnny Gary, Jr., Chancery Clerk

Leflore  County, Mississippi

         

 By:  YOLANDA WILLIAMS

    D.C.                               

November 27, 2020

December 4, 12, 18, 2020

