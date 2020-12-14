IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK , DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 20-PR-5
BY: CONNIE BECK, ADMINISTRATRIX
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: The unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisee, Legatees, Statutory Wrongful Death
Beneficiaries Pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 11-7-3, and Any and All Other Persons Claiming or
Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.
You have been made a Respondent in the Petition filed in this Court by Connie Beck, as Petitioner, and
Administratrix of the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck to determine the heirs-at-law and statutory wrongful death
beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased. Defendants other than you are unknown.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death
Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck and for Other Relief filed in this action at 10:45 a.m. on the 6th day
of January, 2021. The hearing will be held on the second floor of the Leflore County Courthouse , 306 West
Market Street, Greenwood Mississippi, 38930, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment
will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition for Determination of
Heirs and Wrongful Death Statutory Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings in this action, but you may do so if you desire.
If you desire to file an answer or other pleadings , you must mail or hand deliver a written response to
the Petition filed in this action to Solomon C. Osborne, Attorney at Law, whose post office and Street
address is 216 Star Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.
YOUR RESPONSE TO THIS PETITION MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 27th DAY
OF NOVEMBER, 2020 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a
reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th day of November , 2020.
Johnny Gary, Jr., Chancery Clerk
Leflore County, Mississippi
By: YOLANDA WILLIAMS
D.C.
November 27, 2020
December 4, 12, 18, 2020
