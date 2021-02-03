NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF CYNTHIA BARIA MAKAMSON, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Cynthia Baria Makamson, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-pr-50 on the 25th day of June, 2020, to the undersigned as the Co-Executors of said estate. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 20th day of January, 2021, which is the date of first publication of this notice.
\s\ Mary Loyce Makamson Gammill,
Co-Executor
\s\ Walter Davis Makamson, Co-Executor
January 20, 27, 2021 February 3, 2021
LEGAL NOTICE
We, the members of Good Times Liquors, LLC, intend to make application for: a Package Retailer permit as provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, Section 67-1-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, We propose to operate as a limited liability company under the trade name of Park Place Wine & Spirits located at 300 West Park Avenue, Greenwood, Mississippi, Leflore County. The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partners/corporate officers(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/ member(s)/ trustee of the above named business are: Justin R. Hodges, sole member, 500 East Monroe Ave., Greenwood, MS 38930. If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published. Requests shall be sent to:
Chief Counsel, Legal Division
Department of Revenue
P.O. Box 22828
Jackson, MS 39225
Date of First Publication: 2/2/21
This the 2th day of February, 2021.
February 2, 3, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH C. JOSEPH
CAUSE NO.: 21-PR-4
BY: EMELIA JOSEPH AND
NICK JOSEPH, PETITIONERS
NOTICE OF CO-ADMINISTRATORS TO CREDITORS
OF ELIZABETH C. JOSEPH, DECEASED
Letters of Administration, having been granted on the 29th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Lefore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Co-Administrators of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Joseph, deceased, in Cause Number 21-pr-4 on the docket of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication hereof or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 1st day of February, 2021.
/s/ Emelia Joseph Emelia Joseph
Co-Administrator of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Joseph, Deceased
/s/ Nick Joseph Nick Joseph
Co-Administrator of the Estate of Elizabeth C. Joseph, Deceased
Emily Carter
Legal Assistant to
F. Ewin Henson III
and
Steven C. Cookston
Uphaw, Williams, Biggers
& Beckham, LLP
Tel: 662-455-1613
February 3, 10, 17, 2021
