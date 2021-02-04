IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF CERTAIN INSTRUMENTS OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT AND CODICIL OF REBECCA S. CHESTEEN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21 -pr-2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of Rebecca S. Chesteen, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 8th day of January, 2021, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Rebecca S. Chesteen, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 8th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Richard A. Oakes
RICHARD A. OAKES
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
January 21, 28, 2021
February 4, 2021
TRUSTEE'S FORECLOSURE NOTICE
WHEREAS, on December 28, 2017, John W. Compton and Emily Britt executed a certain Deed of Trust to H. Donald Brock, Trustee for Roman N. Moore and lnex J. Moore, Grantees, which Deed of Trust isofrecord in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust In Book 839 at Page 574 of the Records of Mortgages and Deed of Trust on Land; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire debt seemed thereby having been declared to be due in accordance with the terms thereof, Roman N. Moore and Inez J. Moore, the legal holder of said indebtedness requested the undersigned Trustee to execute thetrust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees, and expenses of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, H. Donald Brock, Jr., Trustee, in said Deed of Trust, will on the 19th day of February, 2021, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. offer for sale and sell at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi , the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:
Lot 118 of the Green Acres Addition to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi as said Lot is shown on Map of said Addition recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 23 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County and State.
I wi ll sell and convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 19th day of January, 2021.
/s/ H Donald Brock. Jr.
H. DONALD BROCK, JR. SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE
January 28, 2021
February 4, 11, 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.