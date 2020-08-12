ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
1989 Chevrolet Caprice
1G1BL51E1KA111945
2004 Honda Accord
1HGCM56824A007464
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
August 12, 19, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Trustees, Mississippi Delta Community College, Moorhead, MS, until 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 for the renovation of the Duplex 101 and Duplex 102.
All bids will be opened and publicly read at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Office of the Vice President of Business Services located in the Boggs-Scroggins Building on the main campus of Mississippi Delta Community College, Moorhead, MS.
Official bid documents can be downloaded from Central Bidding at www.centralbidding.com. Electronic bids can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions relating to the electronic bidding process, please call Central Bidding at 225-810-4814. For any questions concerning the job specifications, please contact Don Lee, Director of Facilities Management, at either (662)246-6441 or by email at dlee@msdelta.edu.
The Board of Trustees, Mississippi Delta Community College reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any and all bids.
Mississippi Delta Community College
Board of Trustees
By Marsha S. Lee
Vice President of Business Services
August 12, 19, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th of June 2020, O F Bledsoe Plantation of 16167 County Road 516, Greenwood, MS 38930 filed application(s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Tallahatchie River in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: SW-01367
Acres: 280
Location:
SW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 11, T20N, R01W
App. No.: SW-01368
Acres: 203
Location:
NE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 11, T20N, R01W
App. No.: SW-01369
Acres: 146
Location:
SE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 12, T20N, R01W
App. No.: SW-01370
Acres: 220
Location:
NW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 12, T20N, R01W
App. No.: SW-01371
Acres: 140
Location:
NW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 6, T20N, R01E
App. No.: SW-01372
Acres: 78
Location:
NE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 6, T20N, R01E
App. No.: SW-01373
Acres: 143
Location:
SW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 31, T21N, R01E
App. No.: SW-01374
Acres: 204
Location:
NE1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 31, T21N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of September, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
August 12, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF GREENWOOD
GREENWOOD
PLANNING COMMISSION
There will be a special hearing before the Greenwood Panning Commission scheduled for Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room for a request for zoning amendments to the Greenwood Zoning and Development Code. If the requested amendments are reviewed and recommended by the Planning Commission, there will be a hearing before the Greenwood City Council on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers for final review and approval for the zoning amendments to the Greenwood Zoning and Development Code.
1. Mr. Victor Stokes, request re-zoning of that certain property/parcel located at and designated as 401 and 403 Second Street and further described as follows: A parcel situated south of railroad and described in deed book 329 at page 455 in Section 16, Township 19, 1 East (irregular tract south of Yazoo River) This parcel is currently zoned C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District. It is requested that this parcel be re-zoned to C-2,
The Hearing will be held in the City Hall Conference Room, located at 101 West Church Street Room #240, Greenwood, Mississippi. Anyone wishing to voice an opinion regarding the above request for a conditional use is urged to attend.
This the 10th day of August 2020
Elizabeth Stigler
Director of Community Development
August 12, 2020
