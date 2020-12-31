SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE NOTICE
WHEREAS, on May 9, 2018, William Kelly Adams and Gayla B. Adams executed a certain Deed of Trust to Mark S. Vemer, for the benefit of Bank of Commerce, which Deed of Trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust Book 846 at page 543; and
WHEREAS, Bank of Commerce has heretofore substituted H. Donald Brock, Jr. as Trustee in place and in lieu of the present Trustee by instrument recorded on October 13, 2020 in Book 2020 at page 3058 the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due in accordance with the terms thereof, Bank of Commerce, the legal holder of said indebtedness requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney’s fees, trustee’s fees, and expenses of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, H. Donald Brock, Jr., Substituted Trustee, in said Deed of Trust, will on the 8th day of January, 2021, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. offer for sale and sell at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, to-wit:
Lot 19 of the North Park Subdivision, Phase 2, to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, as said lot is shown upon the plat of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 7 at page 33 of the Plat Records of Leflore County, Mississippi.
I will sell and convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 3rd day of December, 2020.
s/ H. Donald Brock, Jr.
H. DONALD BROCK, JR. SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE
December 17, 24, 31, 2020
January 7, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.