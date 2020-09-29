IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF FRANK LEE COLEMAN, SR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-76
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of FRANK LEE COLEMAN, SR., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 10th day of September, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of FRANK LEE COLEMAN, SR., Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 10th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Carolyn C. Coleman
CAROLYN C. COLEMAN
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
September 15, 22, 29, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JULIOUS STATES, DECEASED
BY: TOMMIE LEE STATES, ADMINISTRATOR
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-54
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JULIOUS STATES, DECEASED.
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Tommy Lee States, Administrator of the Estate of Julious States, Deceased, seeking a determination of the heirs-at-law of Julious States. Defendants other than you in this action are any unknown heirs-at-law of Julious States, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 20th day of October, 2020, in the Chancery Court of Leflore County Courthouse, Honorable W.M. Sanders, at the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the
money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you so desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this 10th day of September, 2020.
JOHNNY GARY, CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/ Yolanda Williams D.C.
Deputy Clerk
RICHARD A. OAKES
ATTORNEY FOR ADMINISTRATOR
P.O. DRAWER 1640
GREENWOOD, MS
38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
STATE BAR NO. 3894
September 15, 22, 29, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SUMMONS
IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. McFIELD. JR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-23
JESSIE WILSON, SR.
PETITIONER vs.
BETTY McFIELD, TONYA McFIELD, ANTON WILLIAMS, EVEREIT STARKS, MELVIN CAPLER, MONICA THOMPSON, LeVETTI JOHNSON AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE DECEDENT, JAMES L. McFIELD, JR. RESPONDENTS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES OF JAMES L. McFIELD, JR., DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. McFIELD, JR, DECEASED
You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Jessie Wilson, Sr., Administrator of the Estate of James McField, Jr., Deceased, plaintiff, seeking a determination of the heirs-at-law of James McField, Jr., Defendants other than you inthis action are BETTY McFIELD, TONYA McFIELD, ANTON WILLIAMS, EVERETT STARKS, MELVIN CAPLER, MONICA THOMPSON, LeVETTI JOHNSON.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 11:00 o'clock a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 9th day of September, 2020.
Johnny L. Gary J Jr., Chancery Clerk
CLERK OF THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/ Yolonda Williams
September 15, 22, 29, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 15th day of September, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 20-PR-77, to Deborah Elizabeth Reid upon the estate of Clarke D. Bishop, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law with ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/: Deborah Elizabeth Reid, Executrix of the Estate of Clarke D. Bishop, Deseased.
September 16, 22, 29, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
In the Matter of the Estate of Charles William Bennett, Deceased
Cause No: 42CH1:19-pr-00076-WMS
Summons
(Rule 81 Summons by Publication)
To: All Born, Known, Absent or Unknown Heirs at Law of Charles W. Bennett, Deceased
You have been made a respondent in the Petition to Determine Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries filed in this cause by Deborah Moore, Administratrix, who is seeking a judicial determination of the sole and only heirs at law of the Decedent, Charles William Bennett.
You are summoned to appear and respond to the Petition filed in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 27th day of October, 2020, before Chancellor Sanders in the Chancery Courtroom at the Leflore County Courthouse located at 310 Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi; and in case of your failure to appear and respond, a Decree will be entered for the things requested in the Petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court on this the 18th day of September,2020.
/s/ Yolanda Williams
Chancery Clerk
Leflore County, Mississippi
Tompkins Law Firm
Post Office Box 1804
Columbus, MS 39703
September 22, 29, 2020
October 6, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JANIE LOGAN MOOR
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-00082-WMS
BY: RICHARD JAMES MOOR, JOHN DABNEY MOOR AND JOEL CARY MOOR PETITIONERS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned Co- Executors
of the Estate of Janie Logan Moor, deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on September 23, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Janie Logan Moor, deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Greenwood, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will further be barred.
WITNESS OUR SIGNATURES on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
\s\Richard James Moor
RICHARD JAMES MOOR
\s\John Dabney Moor
JOHN DABNEY MOOR
\s\Joel Cary Moor
JOEL CARY MOOR
September 29, 2020
October 6, 13, 2020
