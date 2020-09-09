ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
2013 CHEVROLET IMPALA
Vin#: 2G1WC5E35D1105525
2001Jeep spt
VIN#: 1J4FT48S61L541935
2010 CHEVROLET BLS
VIN#: 1g1AB1F55A7121972
2000 NISSAN SXG
VIN#: 3N1CB51D2YL331699
2019 NISSAN ALTIMA
VIN#: 1N4BL4BV0KN326859
2015 NISSAN ALTIMA
VIN#: 1N4AL3AP9FN367764
2000 HONDA UEX
1HGCG225XYA000687
2006 CHEVROLET QLT
VIN#: 2CNDL63F766108350
2007 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
VIN#: 2CNDL13F976091247
2003 FORD EXPLORER SPORT TRAC
VIN#:1FMZU67E23UC22046
1996 PLYMOUTH NEO
VIN#:1P3ES27CXTD504631
2007 FORD CROWN VICTORIA
VIN#:2FAFP71W87X142793
2005 PONTIAX AZTEK
VIN#:367DA03EX5S501966
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
September 2, 9, 2020
