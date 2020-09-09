ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicles have been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:

2013 CHEVROLET IMPALA

Vin#: 2G1WC5E35D1105525

2001Jeep spt  

VIN#: 1J4FT48S61L541935

2010 CHEVROLET BLS

VIN#: 1g1AB1F55A7121972

2000 NISSAN SXG

VIN#: 3N1CB51D2YL331699

2019 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN#: 1N4BL4BV0KN326859

2015 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN#: 1N4AL3AP9FN367764

2000 HONDA UEX

1HGCG225XYA000687

2006 CHEVROLET QLT

VIN#: 2CNDL63F766108350

2007 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

VIN#: 2CNDL13F976091247

2003 FORD EXPLORER SPORT TRAC

VIN#:1FMZU67E23UC22046

1996 PLYMOUTH NEO

VIN#:1P3ES27CXTD504631

 

2007 FORD CROWN VICTORIA

VIN#:2FAFP71W87X142793

2005 PONTIAX AZTEK

VIN#:367DA03EX5S501966

An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.

September 2, 9, 2020

