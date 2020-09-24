ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood:
2014 Chevrolet
VIN#: 2G1FB1E36E9314030
2015 Cadillac
VIN#: 1G6AX5SXF0114878
2008 Mercury
VIN#2MEHM75V08X631637
2011 Lincoln
VIN# 3LNDL2L38BR771959
1990 Cadillac
VIN#: 1G6CD5335L4248152
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday,, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-451-7888.
September 10, 17, & 24, 2020
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
2006 Chevrolet IMT
Vin#: 2G1WC581869119546
2001 Chevrolet Tahoe
VIN#: 1GNEK13T41R142481
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
September 17, 24, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR AKA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED
BY: MESHA LUCAS PETITIONER
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-57
Administratrix's Notice To Creditors of VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/KIA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, Deceased:
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of July, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/KIA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 16th day of September, A.D., 2020.
MESHA LUCAS,
ADMINI TRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR AKA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED
Carlos D.Palmer,
MSB #100778
Attorney-at-Law
Palmer Law Services, LLC 115 Fulton Street
P.O. Box 272
Greenwood, MS
38935-0272
Telephone: (662) 459-9111
Fax: (662) 459-9115
September 17, 24, 2020
October 1, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 9th of July 2020, Buck Harris Planting Company 267 Ollie Road, Cruger, MS 38924 filed application(s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from a ditch in the county of Holmes for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: SW-03786
Acres: 34
Location:
NW1/4, of the SE1/4,
of Sec. 05, T16N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of September, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
September 24, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF MICHYAH GRANT, A MINOR
BY: CHRISTINE GRANT, PETITIONER CAUSE N0.:20-pr-11
SUMMONS
TO: Michael Ware
Non-resident of the State of MS
Physical and Mailing Address Unknown
THE PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Christine Grant, Petitioner, seeking relief in the above styled and numbered cause.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 26th day of October, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 22nd day of September, 2020.
Johnny Gary, Chancery Clerk Leflore County, Mississippi
P. 0. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
By: Yolanda Williams, D.C.
September 24, 2020
October 1 & 8, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESTATE OF DAVID C.
BRANHAM, JR.,
DECEASED
BY:
LESLIE BRANHAM BARLOW AND WILLIAM DAVID LOTT,
CO-EXECUTORS
No.20-pr-72
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Co-Executors of the Estate of David C. Branham, Jr., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 31st day of August, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against
the Estate of said David C. Branham, Jr. to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS our signatures on this 1st day of September, 2020.
/s/Leslie Branham Barlow
/s/William David Lott
Co-Executors of the Estate of David C. Branham, Jr., Deceased
JOHN P. HENSON
Post Office Box 494 105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
September 24, 2020
October 1 & 8, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.