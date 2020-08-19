ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
1989 Chevrolet Caprice
1G1BL51E1KA111945
2004 Honda Accord
1HGCM56824A007464
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
August 12, 19, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Trustees, Mississippi Delta Community College, Moorhead, MS, until 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 for the renovation of the Duplex 101 and Duplex 102.
All bids will be opened and publicly read at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Office of the Vice President of Business Services located in the Boggs-Scroggins Building on the main campus of Mississippi Delta Community College, Moorhead, MS.
Official bid documents can be downloaded from Central Bidding at www.centralbidding.com. Electronic bids can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions relating to the electronic bidding process, please call Central Bidding at 225-810-4814. For any questions concerning the job specifications, please contact Don Lee, Director of Facilities Management, at either (662)246-6441 or by email at dlee@msdelta.edu.
The Board of Trustees, Mississippi Delta Community College reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any and all bids.
Mississippi Delta
Community College
Board of Trustees
By Marsha S. Lee
Vice President of Business Services
August 12, 19, 2020
