NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2017 Ford Fiesta
VIN: 3FADP4BJXHM169239
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, December 9,, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
November 18, 25, 2020
December 2, , 2020
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 15, 2003, executed by REGINA GLENN, conveying certain real property therein described to WHITTINGTON BROCK SWAYZE & DALE, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL CORPORATION OF TENNESSEE, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi filed and recorded July 18, 2003, in Deed Book 592, Page 44 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-3; and
WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and
NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on December 9, 2020 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the south steps of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
LOT 4, THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 5, AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 6 IN BLOCK 6, VARDAMAN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SIDON A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO A MAP OR PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS ON FILE OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OR THE CHANCERY CLERK OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MS. IN PLAT BOOK 1 AT PAGE 2, REFERENCE TO WHICH IS HEREBY MADE IN AID OF AND AS A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 204 WEST BROWN, SIDON, MS 38954. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin, LLC
428 North Lamar Blvd,
Suite 107
Oxford, MS 38655
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
November 11, 18, 25, 2020
December 2, 2020.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF LAURA ANN MILLER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-95
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of LAURA ANN MILLER, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 9th day of November, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of LAURA ANN MILLER, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety(90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 12th day of November, 2020.
/s/James Michael Turner JAMES MICHAEL TURNER
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930 (662) 453-7373
November 18, 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/K/A
VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 20PR57
BY: MESHA LUCAS
PETITIONER
Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Valecia Jean Taylor a/k/a Valerie Jean Taylor, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Mesha Lucas, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Valecia Jean Taylor a/k/a Valerie Jean Taylor, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o'clock 9 a.m. on the 21st day of December 2020, in the courtroom of the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 17th day of November, 2020.
Johnny Gary
Leflore County
Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
November 18 & 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOANNA GILLIAM ASHCRAFT, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-98
MARY JOANNE ASHCRAFT AUSTIN PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 20th day of November, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned Executrix of the Estate of Joanna Gilliam Ashcraft deceased, in Cause No. 20-PR-98,
NOTICE is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within
ninety (90) days from December 2, 2020, or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 25th day of November, 2020.
EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF
JOANNE ASHCRAFT AUSTIN DECEASED
s/ Mary Joanne Ashcraft Austin
Mary Joanne Ashcraft Austin
Jay Gore, III
Gore, Kilpatrick & Dambrino, PLLC
P. O. Box 901
Grenada, Mississippi
38902-0901
(662) 226-1891
December 2, 9, 16, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September 2020, David Howard of 56181 County Road 555, Sidon, MS 38954 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Yazoo River, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: SW-01191
Acres: 335
Location:
NE1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 07, T18N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of December, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
December 2, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November 2020, Idlewood Plantation of 56181 CR 555 Sidon, MS 38954 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-51420
Acres: 335
Location:
SE1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 15, T17N, R01W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 21st day of January, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Anna M. Sullivan
Permit Data Specialist
December 2, 2020
