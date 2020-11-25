NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:

2009 Nissan Altima

VIN: 1N4AL21E69N411796

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-453-4211

November 11, 18, 25, 2020

NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:

2017 Ford Fiesta

VIN: 3FADP4BJXHM169239

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, December 9,, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-453-4211.

November 18, 25, 2020

December 2, , 2020

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF LEFLORE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 15, 2003, executed by REGINA GLENN, conveying certain real property therein described to WHITTINGTON BROCK SWAYZE & DALE, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL CORPORATION OF TENNESSEE, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi filed and recorded July 18, 2003, in Deed Book 592, Page 44 ; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-3; and

WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and

NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on December 9, 2020 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the south steps of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:

LOT 4, THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 5, AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 6 IN BLOCK 6, VARDAMAN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SIDON A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO A MAP OR PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS ON FILE OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OR THE CHANCERY CLERK OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MS. IN PLAT BOOK 1 AT PAGE 2, REFERENCE TO WHICH IS HEREBY MADE IN AID OF AND AS A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 204 WEST BROWN, SIDON, MS 38954. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.  

Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC

428 North Lamar Blvd,

Suite 107

Oxford, MS 38655

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

November 11, 18, 25, 2020

December 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF LAURA ANN MILLER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-pr-95

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of LAURA ANN MILLER, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 9th day of November, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of LAURA ANN MILLER, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety(90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 12th  day of November, 2020.

/s/James Michael Turner       JAMES MICHAEL TURNER

BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.

107 Fulton St.

P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930 (662) 453-7373

November 18, 25,  2020

December 2, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA  JEAN TAYLOR  A/K/A

VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED    CAUSE NO. 20PR57

BY: MESHA LUCAS    PETITIONER

Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Valecia Jean Taylor a/k/a Valerie Jean Taylor, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Mesha Lucas, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Valecia Jean Taylor a/k/a Valerie Jean Taylor, Deceased.

You are summoned  to  appear and defend against  the complaint or petition  filed against  you  in  this  action  at    9:00 o'clock  9 a.m.  on  the    21st day  of December 2020, in the courtroom of the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

 

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.

 

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 17th day of November, 2020.

 Johnny Gary

Leflore County

Chancery Clerk

P.O. Box 250

Greenwood, MS 38935

 

November 18 & 25, 2020

December 2, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE

Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Secure Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder  for cash at  11:00  o'clock A.M. on   Friday, December 11, 2020 at its self- storage facility located at 707 Highway 82 West,  Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:

Unit #015

Shakyla Garner

51500 CR 512 5D

Sidon,  MS  38954

Unit # 079

Anthony Gilmore

Quail Trail

Greenwood, MS  38930

Unit # 043

Tyese Jackson

3017 Hwy 82E  13B

Greenwood,  MS  38930

Unit #55

Jasmine Jobnes

49 Senegal Drive

Ponte Vedra, FL  32081

Unit #062

Spirietta Saffold

6319 CR 92

Greenwood, MS  38930

November 25, 2020

NOTICE OF SALE

Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder  for cash at  10:30 o'clock AM on   Friday, December 11, 2020 at its self- storage facility located at 1606 Chickasaw Street, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:

Unit #618

Shawanda Chaney

1018 Russell Avenue

Greenwood,  MS  38930

Unit # 071

Christina Moore

240 Sawyer Road

Winona, MS  38967

Unit # 701

Aleshis Scott

P. O. Box 52

Greenwood,  MS  38935

November 25, 2020

