NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2009 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4AL21E69N411796
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211
November 11, 18, 25, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2017 Ford Fiesta
VIN: 3FADP4BJXHM169239
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, December 9,, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
November 18, 25, 2020
December 2, , 2020
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 15, 2003, executed by REGINA GLENN, conveying certain real property therein described to WHITTINGTON BROCK SWAYZE & DALE, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL CORPORATION OF TENNESSEE, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi filed and recorded July 18, 2003, in Deed Book 592, Page 44 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-3; and
WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and
NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on December 9, 2020 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the south steps of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
LOT 4, THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 5, AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 6 IN BLOCK 6, VARDAMAN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SIDON A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO A MAP OR PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS ON FILE OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OR THE CHANCERY CLERK OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MS. IN PLAT BOOK 1 AT PAGE 2, REFERENCE TO WHICH IS HEREBY MADE IN AID OF AND AS A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 204 WEST BROWN, SIDON, MS 38954. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin, LLC
428 North Lamar Blvd,
Suite 107
Oxford, MS 38655
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
November 11, 18, 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF LAURA ANN MILLER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-95
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of LAURA ANN MILLER, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 9th day of November, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of LAURA ANN MILLER, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety(90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 12th day of November, 2020.
/s/James Michael Turner JAMES MICHAEL TURNER
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930 (662) 453-7373
November 18, 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/K/A
VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 20PR57
BY: MESHA LUCAS PETITIONER
Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Valecia Jean Taylor a/k/a Valerie Jean Taylor, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Mesha Lucas, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Valecia Jean Taylor a/k/a Valerie Jean Taylor, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 o'clock 9 a.m. on the 21st day of December 2020, in the courtroom of the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr. at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 17th day of November, 2020.
Johnny Gary
Leflore County
Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
November 18 & 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Secure Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 o'clock A.M. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at its self- storage facility located at 707 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #015
Shakyla Garner
51500 CR 512 5D
Sidon, MS 38954
Unit # 079
Anthony Gilmore
Quail Trail
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 043
Tyese Jackson
3017 Hwy 82E 13B
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit #55
Jasmine Jobnes
49 Senegal Drive
Ponte Vedra, FL 32081
Unit #062
Spirietta Saffold
6319 CR 92
Greenwood, MS 38930
November 25, 2020
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 10:30 o'clock AM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at its self- storage facility located at 1606 Chickasaw Street, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #618
Shawanda Chaney
1018 Russell Avenue
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 071
Christina Moore
240 Sawyer Road
Winona, MS 38967
Unit # 701
Aleshis Scott
P. O. Box 52
Greenwood, MS 38935
November 25, 2020
