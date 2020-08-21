SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on April 9, 1998, Raymond E. Gary and Vicky M. Gary executed a certain deed of trust to Keith A. Gragson, Trustee for the benefit of Equifirst Corporation which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, State of Mississippi in Book 478 at Page 496; and
WHEREAS, Wilmington Trust National Association, as Successor Trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2005-CL1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-CL1 has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Brown, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated May 5, 2020 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 879 Page 328; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, Wilmington Trust National Association, as Successor Trustee to Citibank, N.A., as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2005-CL1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-CL1, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Brown, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on September 4, 2020 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the South Door of the County Courthouse of Leflore County, located at 310 West Market Street, Greenwood, MS 38930, to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds the following described property situated in Leflore County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot Three (3) in Block Three (3) of the Henderson Subdivision of the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, as said subdivision is shown upon Map thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Page 11 of the Records of Maps of Leflore County, Mississippi.
I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 9th day of July, 2020.
Shapiro & Brown, LLC
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE
Shapiro & Brown, LLC
1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202
Flowood, MS 39232
605 2nd Avenue
Greenwood, MS 38930
20-026284
August 14, 21, 28, 2020
TRUSTEE'S
NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated March 9th, 2015, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Chancery Court in Leflore County, Mississippi on March 9th, 2015, in Book 792 at Page 263 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in said county and state, Brenda Gray did grant and convey unto Floyd M. Melton III , as Trustee for Greenwood-Leflore Fuller Center for Housing, Inc., beneficiary, the property therein described to secure the promissory note therein referred to; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable, and having been requested by the owner of said indebtedness and Deed of Trust so to do, I, FLOYD M. MELTON III, as Trustee, as aforementioned, will on August 28th, 2020, between the hours of 11:00 o'clock A.M. and 4:00 o'clock P.M. being the legal hours of sale, offer for sale at public auction for cash to the highest bidder and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, lying and being situate in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot 7, Baptist Town Katrina Cottages Subdivision, City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, as shown on Plat Book 7 at Page 62 on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi.
The sale of said property will be subject to all taxes which are a lien on the said property, to any state of facts an accurate survey of said premises would reveal, and to all recorded restrictions, easements, and mineral conveyances of record.
As Trustee, I will convey any such title as is vested in me as Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, on the 28th day of July, 2020.
\s\ Floyd M. Melton III
FLOYD M. MELTON III
MELTON LAW FIRM, PLLC
P. O. BOX 534
GREENWOOD, MS
38935-0534
July 31, 2020
August 7, 14, & 21, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, STATE OF MISSISSPPI
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:
DEBRA ROBINSON, DECEASED NO. 20-PR-42.
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION THE
STATE OF
MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: NON-RESIDENT, ABSENT, KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DEBRA ROBINSON, and All other interested parties;
All known heirs of Debra Robinson; Arneshia Robinson, Natasha Robinson, Calvin Robinson, Demetrius Robinson and the unknown heirs of Debra Robinson, and if there be any other interested parties whose names, post office and street addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry.
You are hereby commanded to be and appear before the Chancery Court of Leflore County via Zoom Video on September 14,2020 10:00 am. You are directed to contact Ms. Amanda Hargrove, Court Administrator, 662-451-7289 rmsanders.sjohnson@gmail.com, at least within 24 hours advance of the hearing to obtain the call-in number and instructions tojoin the hearing. Then there to plead, answer or demur to that certain Petition for Determination of Heirship, being Cause Number 20-pr-42, wherein you are the Defendant.
You are not required to answer said petition, but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this first day of August, 2020.
Johnny Gary
Leflore County Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS. 38930
By: Yolanda Williams
Deputy Clerk
August 7, 14, 21, 2020
INVITATION FOR BIDS
The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration Office of Personal Service Contract Review will accept sealed bids until 11:00 AM CST on September 18, 2020 for the purpose of establishing a statewide preapproved list of providers of Janitorial Services. Detailed specifications may be obtained by contacting Victoria James at victoria.james@dfa.ms.gov or 601-359-6580 or by going to the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration Office of Personal Service Contract Review website at http://www.dfa.ms.gov/bid-rfp-notices/.
August 14, 21, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 13th of August 2020, Howard Williams, 10744 CR #3, Drew, MS 38737, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: MS-GW-51280
Acres: 116
Location: SW1/4 - SW1/4; Sec-02; T-22N; R-02W
App. No.: MS-GW-51281
Acres: 26
Location: SE1/4-NE1/4; Sec-10; T-22N; R-02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of September, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Dillard Melton, JR.
Permitting Director
August 21, 2020
