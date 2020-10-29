PUBLIC NOTICE
INVITATION FOR BIDS
E-RATE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES NOTICE
Sealed bids will be received by the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System up to and no later than 1:30 p.m. December 3rd 2020, in the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System’s meeting room located at 405 West Washington Street, Greenwood, MS 38930 for the procurement of Category 1 and Category 2 products and services via E-Rate funding. A copy of the Request for Proposals (RFP) can be obtained by emailing Millie Rodabough at millie.regroup@gmail.com. If a response is not received within 24 hours, it is the responsibility of the respondent to call Millie Rodabough at 662-630-0118 to confirm receipt of the RFP request.
All interested bidders must attend a mandatory pre-bid conference on November 3rd, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System’s meeting room located at 405 West Washington Street, Greenwood, MS 38930. Bidders not attending the pre-bid conference will not be considered.
Bids will be opened at 1:30 p.m. December 3rd, 2020 in the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System’s meeting room located at 405 West Washington Street, Greenwood, MS 38930. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked as follows:
“2021 E-Rate Bid”
Bid Opening: December 3rd, 2020 1:30 p.m.
Envelopes not so marked will not be considered
As an alternate submission mechanism for Category 2 products and services, bids may be submitted through secure electronic submission. Vendors wishing to submit their proposal via secure electronic bidding should email Millie Rodabough for electronic submission instructions using QuestCDN. If a response is not received within 4 hours, it is the responsibility of the respondent to call Millie Rodabough at 662-630-0118 to confirm receipt of the request.
The Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System has the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
Publish by order of the Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System.
Director, Naomi Jones
Greenwood-Leflore Public Library System
October 22, 29, 20
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated April 30, 2018, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Chancery Court in Leflore County, Mississippi, on April 30, 2018, in Book 845 at Page 403 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in said county and state, Carl D. Harlin and Tracy M. Harlin did grant and convey unto W. Dean Belk, as Trustee for Planters Bank & Trust
Company, beneficiary, the property therein described, to secure the promissory note therein referred to; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned having been duly appointed Substitute Trustee in the place and stead of W. Dean Belk, Trustee in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated September 8, 2020, and recorded September 16, 2020, in Book 2020, Page 1995 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, said Substitution of Trustee having been actually spread at large upon the said records before the publishing of the foreclosure notice; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable, and having been requested by the owner of said indebtedness and Deed of Trust so to do, I, RICHARD A. OAKES, as Substitute Trustee, as aforementioned, will on Friday, November 20, 2020, between the hours of
11:00 o'clock A.M. and 4:00 o'clock P.M. being the legal hours of sale, offer for sale at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, lying and being situate in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot Two (2) in Block Seventeen (17) of the Boulevard Addition to North Greenwood in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, as said lot is shown upon the plat of said Addition recorded in Map Book 2 at Page 19 of the map records on file in the office of the chancery clerk of said county and state.
The sale of said property will be subject to all taxes which are a lien on the said property, to any state of facts an accurate survey of said premises would reveal, and to all recorded restrictions, easements, and mineral conveyances of record.
As Substitute Trustee, I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, on this the 23rd day of October, 2020.
/s/ Richard A. Oakes
RICHARD A. OAKES
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
Post Office Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
October 29, 2020
November 5, 12,19, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 7thof August 2020, Dunn Farms, 9337 County Road 142, Itta Bena, MS 38941 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Carroll for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-48935
Acres: 85
Location:
NE 1/4, of the SW 1/4
of Sec. 17, T18N, R02E
App. No.: GW-48936
Acres: 112
Location:
NE 1/4, of the SW 1/4,
of Sec. 17, T18N, R02E
App. No.: GW-48937
Acres: 140
SW 1/4, of the NW 1/4,
of Sec. 20, T18N, R02E
App. No.: GW-48940
Acres: 60
NE 1/4, of the NE 1/4.
of Sec, 19, T18N, R02E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date. If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of December, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
October 29, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF ESIN C. TURK,
DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-53
BY: ELIF TURK STARR, ADMINISTRATIX
S U M M O N S
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ESIN C. TURK, DECEASED, WHOSE NAMES, POST OFFICE ADDRESS AND STREET ADDRESS ARE UNKNOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY
You have been named Respondents in a Petition filed in this Court by Elif Turk Starr, Administratix of the Estate of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, seeking to determine the heirs-at-law of Esin C. Turk, Deceased, who died on June 9, 2020. Respondents other than you in this action are her daughter, Elif Turk Starr.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock a.m. on the 7th day of December, 2020 in the courtroom of Chancellor W. M. Sanders at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment may be entered against you for the money or other relief demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you so desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of October, 2020.
JOHNNY GARY, JR.,
CHANCERY CLERK OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISS.
Post Office Box 250 Greenwood, Mississippi 38935-0250
BY:/s/ Yolanda Williams
Deputy Clerk
October 29, 2020
November 5, 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.