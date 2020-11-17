Greenwood Leflore Consolidated
School District
Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 2 West
485.30 acres, m/l, located in the N ½ of NW 1/4; S ½ of N ½ of NW ¼; S ½ of NW ¼; N ½ of NE ¼; N ½ of S ½ of NE ¼; S ½ of S ½ of NE ¼; E ½ of SW ¼; SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 2 West, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 1st day of December 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting & Fishing Bid” # 16-21N-2W on approximately 485.30 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Hunting & Fishing Bid, 16-21N-2W, containing 485.30 acres
1901 Highway 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 1st day of December 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
November 17, 24, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2001 Oldsmobile Bravada
VIN: 1GHDT13W812134897
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
November 10, 17, 24, 2020
PUBLIC NOTICE
Tillman Infrastructure proposes to build a 275-foot Self-Support Communications Tower at the approx. vicinity of 9050 CR 89, Greenwood, Leflore County, MS 38930, Lat: [33.5828020], Long: [-90.1106670]. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Alicia, a.santucci@trileaf.com, 2550 S. IH-35, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78704, 512-519-9388.
November 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.