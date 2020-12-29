IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF WILLIAM A. DAVIS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-pr-106

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of WILLIAM A. DAVIS, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 15th day of December, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of WILLIAM A. DAVIS, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 15th  day of December, 2020.

         /s/Renee D. Chrismond       RENEE D. CHRISMOND

BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.

107 Fulton St.

P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930 (662) 453-7373

December 22, 29, 2020

January 5, 2021

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

FOR

GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT

PROPOSALS DUE:  

January 4, 2021

PROPOSALS MUST BE SEALED AND DELIVERED TO:

Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District

1901 Hwy 82 West

P.O. Box 1497

Greenwood, MS 38930

BID NOTICE

GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED

SCHOOL DISTRICT

1901 Hwy 82 West

Greenwood, MS 38930

662-453-4231

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Trustees, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Greenwood, Mississippi in the Office of Academics, 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930 on January 4, 2021 by 10:00am for Professional Services for the 2020-2021 school year.

Bid forms, bid specifications can be obtained from the district’s website https://www.glcsd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=348735&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=922649 (Professional Services).

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to waive informalities and reject any and all bids.

Dr. Mary Brown

Superintendent

December 19, 23, 29, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS MARION

FLANAGAN, DECEASED

NO. 20-PR-109

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on December 23, 2020 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, upon the Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan, deceased, late of Leflore County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

    

THIS the 23rd day of December, 2020.

I

THOMAS M. FLANAGAN, JR.,

Co-Executor of the  

Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan

GEORGE HANKS

 FLANAGAN,

Co-Executor of the  

Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan

 

Thomas M. Flanagan, Jr.

Attorney At Law

202 W Market Street

P. O. Box 1081

Greenwood, MS 38935

Attorney for the Estate

December 29, 2020

January 5, 12, 2021

