IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF WILLIAM A. DAVIS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-106
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of WILLIAM A. DAVIS, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 15th day of December, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of WILLIAM A. DAVIS, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 15th day of December, 2020.
/s/Renee D. Chrismond RENEE D. CHRISMOND
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930 (662) 453-7373
December 22, 29, 2020
January 5, 2021
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
FOR
GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL DISTRICT
PROPOSALS DUE:
January 4, 2021
PROPOSALS MUST BE SEALED AND DELIVERED TO:
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
1901 Hwy 82 West
P.O. Box 1497
Greenwood, MS 38930
BID NOTICE
GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED
SCHOOL DISTRICT
1901 Hwy 82 West
Greenwood, MS 38930
662-453-4231
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Trustees, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Greenwood, Mississippi in the Office of Academics, 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930 on January 4, 2021 by 10:00am for Professional Services for the 2020-2021 school year.
Bid forms, bid specifications can be obtained from the district’s website https://www.glcsd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=348735&type=d&pREC_ID=922649 (Professional Services).
The Board of Trustees reserves the right to waive informalities and reject any and all bids.
Dr. Mary Brown
Superintendent
December 19, 23, 29, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
THOMAS MARION
FLANAGAN, DECEASED
NO. 20-PR-109
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on December 23, 2020 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, upon the Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan, deceased, late of Leflore County, Mississippi, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 23rd day of December, 2020.
I
THOMAS M. FLANAGAN, JR.,
Co-Executor of the
Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan
GEORGE HANKS
FLANAGAN,
Co-Executor of the
Estate of Thomas Marion Flanagan
Thomas M. Flanagan, Jr.
Attorney At Law
202 W Market Street
P. O. Box 1081
Greenwood, MS 38935
Attorney for the Estate
December 29, 2020
January 5, 12, 2021
