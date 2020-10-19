NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

The following vehicles have been abandoned at  Meeks Towing Services at 411 Pearl Street,  Greenwood, MS 38930::

2003 MAZDA PR5

VIN: JM1BJ245X31112200

2012 NISSAN ROGUE

VIN: JN8AS5MT5CW296431

2003 HONDA ODYSSEY

VIN: 5FNRL18903B088447

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for these vehicles will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 411 Pearl Street, Greenwood, MS  38930.

October 3, 10, 17, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.