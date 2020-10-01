IN THE CHANCERY  COURT OF LEFLORE  COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR AKA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED

BY:   MESHA LUCAS    PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 20-pr-57

Administratrix's Notice To Creditors of VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/KIA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, Deceased:

Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of July, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/KIA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 16th day of September, A.D., 2020.

MESHA LUCAS,

ADMINI TRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR AKA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED

Carlos D.Palmer,

MSB #100778

 Attorney-at-Law

Palmer Law Services, LLC 115 Fulton Street

P.O. Box 272

Greenwood, MS

 38935-0272

Telephone:  (662) 459-9111

Fax: (662) 459-9115

September 17, 24, 2020

October 1, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF MICHYAH GRANT, A MINOR

BY: CHRISTINE GRANT, PETITIONER    CAUSE  N0.:20-pr-11

SUMMONS

TO: Michael Ware

Non-resident of the State of MS

Physical and Mailing Address Unknown

THE PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Christine Grant, Petitioner, seeking relief in the above styled and numbered cause.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 26th  day of October, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

Issued  under  my hand  and  the  seal of  said  Court, this 22nd day of September, 2020.

Johnny Gary, Chancery Clerk Leflore County, Mississippi

P. 0. Box 250

Greenwood, MS 38935

By: Yolanda Williams, D.C.

September 24, 2020

October 1 & 8, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ESTATE OF DAVID C.

BRANHAM, JR.,

DECEASED

BY:

LESLIE BRANHAM BARLOW AND WILLIAM DAVID LOTT,

CO-EXECUTORS

No.20-pr-72

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Co-Executors of the Estate of David C. Branham, Jr., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 31st day of August, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against

the Estate of said David C. Branham, Jr. to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

WITNESS our signatures on this 1st day of September, 2020.

/s/Leslie Branham Barlow

/s/William David Lott

Co-Executors of the Estate of David C. Branham, Jr., Deceased

JOHN P. HENSON

Post Office Box 494 105 W. Market Street

Greenwood, Mississippi 38930

(662) 453-6227

Attorney for the Estate

September 24, 2020

October 1 & 8, 2020

SECTION 77 3 16 NOTICE TO QUALIFIED PUBLIC UTILITY CONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS

FRANKLIN TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC.,

DELTA TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC.,

CELLULAR SOUTH, INC.,

TELEPAK NETWORKS, INC.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 77 3 16 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, (Act) by each of the above named companies (to the extent they are covered by said section) to each qualified contractor and supplier who desires to have its name added to the separate list maintained by each utility of contractors and suppliers qualified to perform contracts within the scope of proposed utility projects covered by said Act to advise the particular public utility above named of said desire by a writing mailed certified mail, return receipt requested, to such utility at the addresses shown below.  Any requests to be added must clearly identify the legal name of the contractor/supplier and its mailing address and the utility or utilities to which said request is directed.  Further, each request must include a brief description of the contractor or supplier, a detailed description of the services offered and appropriate references which establish its ability and qualifications to perform contracts for construction, extension and/or repair of facilities of the public utility within the scope of said Act and for which it desires to be listed.

Send requests to be added to:

Utility Contractors and Suppliers List Manager for

(Insert name of Company to which directed)

Attention:  Mrs. Whitehead

1018 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 700

Ridgeland, MS 39157

with a separate copy mailed direct to the President of each company to which the request is directed  as follows:

President

(Insert Name of Company)

1018 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 700

Ridgeland, MS 39157

October 1, 2020

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.

BUDGET ADJUSTMENT

Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Fulton Streetscape Improvement Fund

Account No: 126-000-264

Descrip: Federal Funds

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $769,437.00

Revised Budget: $769,437.00

Account No: 126-000-270

Descrip: Local Funds

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $318,226.00

Revised Budget: $318,226.00

Account No: 126-201-790

Descrip: Street Improv

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $960,124.00

Revised Budget: $960,124.00

Account No: 126-201-792

Descrip: Improv Const Eng

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $117,539.00

Revised Budget: $117,539.00

Account No: 126-201-793

Descrip: Testing

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $10,000.00

Revised Budget: $10,000.00

Upon consideration of this budget amendment by Councilperson Carl Palmer,  seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan yea, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.

October 1, 2020

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.

BUDGET ADJUSTMENT

Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Blight Elimination Grant Fund-Phase 1

Account No: 109-000-264

Descrip: Grant Funds

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $300,000.00

Revised Budget: $300,000.00

Account No: 109-000-270

Descrip: Local Funds

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $35,300.00

Revised Budget: $35,300.00

Account No: 109-450-601

Descrip: Demolition

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $95,000.00

Revised Budget: $95,000.00

Account No: 109-450-602

Descrip: Surveys

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $2,500.00

Revised Budget: $2,500.00

Account No: 109-450-603

Descrip: Deliq Taxes

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $19,259.00

Revised Budget: $19,259.00

Account No: 109-450-604

Descrip: Advertising

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $900.00

Revised Budget: $900.00

Account No: 109-450-606

Descrip: Recording Fees

Current: $.00

Increase: $312.00

Revised Budget: $312.00

Account No: 109-450-607

Descrip: Removal

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $84,329.00

Revised Budget: $84,329.00

Account No: 109-450-608

Descrip: Title Work

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $12,200.00

Revised Budget: $12,200.00

Account No: 109-450-610

Descrip: Site Restoration

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $21,000.00

Revised Budget: $21,000.00

Account No: 109-450-611

Descrip: Admin Fees

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $22,800.00

Budget Increase: $22,800.00

Account No: 109-450-612

Descrip: Property Maint Fees

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $18,000.00

Revised Budget: $18,000.00

Account No: 109-450-613

Descrip: Annual Tax

Current: $.00

Increase: $7,200.00

Revised Budget: $7,200.00

Account No: 109-450-614

Descrip: Acquisition of Property

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $35,300.00

Revised Budget: $35,300.00

Account No: 109-450-616

Descrip: Closing Cost

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $1,200.00

Revised Budget: $1,200.00

Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the  City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson,   and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan yea, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.

October 1, 2020

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.

BUDGET ADJUSTMENT

Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Blight Elimination Grant Fund-Phase II

Account No: 110-000-264

Descrip: Grant Funds

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $650,000.00

Revised Budget: $650,000.00

Account No: 110-000-270

Descrip: Local Funds

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $148,000.00

Revised Budget: $148,000.00

Account No: 110-450-601

Descrip: Demolition

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $195,000.00

Revised Budget: $195,000.00

Account No: 110-450-602

Descrip: Surveys

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $3,900.00

Revised Budget: $3,900.00

Account No: 110-450-603

Descrip: Deliq Taxes

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $7,838.00

Revised Budget: $7,838.00

Account No: 110-450-604

Descrip: Advertising

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $1,950.00

Revised Budget: $1,950.00

Account No: 110-450-605

Descrip: Testing

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $26,000.00

Revised Budget: $26,000.00

Account No: 110-450-606

Descrip: Recording Fees

Current: $.00

Increase: $676.00

Revised Budget: $676.00

Account No: 109-450-607

Descrip: Removal Abes/Haz

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $65,000.00

Revised Budget: $65,000.00

Account No: 110-450-608

Descrip: Title Work

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $18,200.00

Revised Budget: $18,200.00

Account No: 110-450-609

Descrip: Appraisals

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $7,150.00

Revised Budget: $7,150.00

Account No: 110-450-610

Descrip: Site Restoration

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $45,500.00

Revised Budget: $45,500.00

Account No: 110-450-611

Descrip: Admin Fees

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $49,400.00

Budget Increase: $49,400.00

Account No: 110-450-612

Descrip: Property Maint Fees

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $39,000.00

Revised Budget: $39,000.00

Account No: 110-450-613

Descrip: Annual Tax

Current: $.00

Increase: $15,600.00

Revised Budget: $15,600.00

Account No: 110-450-614

Descrip: Acquisition of Property

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $148,000.00

Revised Budget: $148,000.00

Account No: 110-450-615

Descrip: Removal Debris/Tanks/Se

Budget: $.00

Increase: $159,186.00

Revised Budget: $159,186.00

Account No: 110-450-616

Descrip: Closing Cost

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $2,600.00

Revised Budget: $2,600.00

Account No: 110-450-617

Descrip: Architect/Eng Cost

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $13,000.00

Revised Budget: $13,000.00

Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the  City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson,   and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan yea, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.

October 1, 2020

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.

BUDGET ADJUSTMENT

Description: This adjustment budgets funds for General Fund:  Police Department

Account No: 001-100-420

Descrip: Sergeants

Current Budget: $466,673.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $50,000.00

Revised Budget: $150,000.00

Account No: 001-100-424

Descrip: Corporal

Current Budget: $87,000.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $50,000.00

Revised Budget: $37,000.00

Account No: 001-100-470

Descrip: Social Security

Current Budget: $190,278.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $15,000.00

Revised Budget: $175,278.00

Account No: 001-100-480

Descrip: Hospital & Life Ins

Current Budget: $371,520.00

Increase: $.00

Revised Budget: $296,520.00

Account No: 001-160-419

Descrip: Lieutenants

Current Budget: $154,356.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $20,000.00

Revised Budget: $134,356.00

Account No: 001-160-420

Descrip: Sergeants

Current Budget: $165,148.00

Increase: $0.00

Decrease: $20,000.00

Revised Budget: $145,148.00

Account No: 001-160-421

Descrip: First Class Fireman

Current Budget: $658,170.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $50,000.00

Revised Budget: $608,170.00

Account No: 001-160-460

Descrip: State Retirement

Current: $365,747.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $20,000.00

Revised Budget: $345,747.00

Account No: 001-160-470

Descrip: Social Security

Current Budget: $160,803.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $15,000.00

Revised Budget: $145,803.00

Account No: 001-160-480

Descrip: Hosp & Life Ins

Current Budget: $283,800.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $20,000.00

Revised Budget: $263,800.00

Account No: 001-000-398

Descrip: Retained Revenue

Current Budget: $138,816.00

Increase: $328,600.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: $467,416.00

Account No: 260-650-900

Descrip: Operating Trans Out

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $90,000.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: $90,000.00

Account No: 260-650-997

Descrip: Ending Fund Balance

Current Budget: $98,155.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $90,000.00

Budget Increase: $8,155.00

Account No: 265-650-900

Descrip: Operating Trans Out

Current Budget: $.00

Increase: $70,000.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: $70,000.00

Account No: 265-650-997

Descrip: Ending Fund Balance

Current: $79,936.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $70,000.00

Revised Budget: $9,936.00

Account No: 001-000-381

Descrip: Operating Trans In

Current : $1,040,000.00

Increase: $160,000.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Bud: $1,200,000.00

Account No: 1001-100-460

Descrip: Retirement

Budget: -$865,576.00

Increase: $823,600.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: -$41,976.00

Upon consideration of this budget amendment by Councilperson Carl Palmer,  seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson,   and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan absent, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.

October 1, 2020

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.

BUDGET ADJUSTMENT

Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Industrial Properties Fund

Account No: 010-000-381

Descrip: Operating Trans In

Current Budget: $7,065.00

Increase: $3,940.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: $3,940.00

Account No: 010-451-685

Descrip: Indust Dev. Travel

Current Budget: $2,000.00

Increase: $3,940.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: $5,940.00

Account No: 001-092-628

Descrip: Gen Liab/Bldg Ins

Current Budget: $162,000.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $3,940.00

Revised Budget: $158,060.00

Account No: 001-550-650

Descrip: Operating Trans Out

Current Budget: $16,440.00

Increase: $3,940.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: $20,380.00

Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the  City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson,   and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan absent, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.

October 1, 2020

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.

BUDGET ADJUSTMENT

Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Library, Armory, and Other Utility Appropriation Funds

Account No: 001-350-646

Descrip: Library Utility Approp

Current Budget: $20,500.00

Increase: $.00

Decrease: $4,000.00

Revised Budget: $16,500.00

Account No: 001-192-645

Descrip: Armory Approp

Current Budget: $5,000.00

Increase: $3,000.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: $8,000.00

Account No: 001-372-645

Descrip: Other Utility Approp

Current Budget: $15,000.00

Increase: $1,000.00

Decrease: $.00

Revised Budget: $16,000.00

Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the  City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson,   and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan absent, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.

October 1, 2020

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.

BUDGET ADJUSTMENT

Description: This adjustment budgets funds for General Obligation Public Improvement Bond 2019.

Account No: 350-000-391

Descrip: Sales of Bond

Current Budget: $0.00

Increase: $6,053,475.00

Revised Budget: $6,053,475.00

Account No: 350-650-990

Descrip: Oper Trans Out

Current Budget: $0.00

Increase: $318,226.00

Revised Budget: $318,226.00

Account No: 350-650-600

Descrip: Legal & Prof

Current Budget: $0.00

Increase: $700,000.00

Revised Budget: $700,000.00

Account No: 350-650-635

Descrip: Street Improv

Current Budget: $0.00

Increase: $5,035,249.00

Revised Budget: $5,035,249.00

Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan absent, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.

October 1, 2020

