IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR AKA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED
BY: MESHA LUCAS PETITIONER
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-57
Administratrix's Notice To Creditors of VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/KIA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, Deceased:
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 23rd day of July, A.D., 2020, by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR A/KIA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.
This the 16th day of September, A.D., 2020.
MESHA LUCAS,
ADMINI TRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF VALECIA JEAN TAYLOR AKA VALERIE JEAN TAYLOR, DECEASED
Carlos D.Palmer,
MSB #100778
Attorney-at-Law
Palmer Law Services, LLC 115 Fulton Street
P.O. Box 272
Greenwood, MS
38935-0272
Telephone: (662) 459-9111
Fax: (662) 459-9115
September 17, 24, 2020
October 1, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF MICHYAH GRANT, A MINOR
BY: CHRISTINE GRANT, PETITIONER CAUSE N0.:20-pr-11
SUMMONS
TO: Michael Ware
Non-resident of the State of MS
Physical and Mailing Address Unknown
THE PETITION WHICH IS ATTACHED TO THIS SUMMONS IS IMPORTANT AND YOU MUST TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Christine Grant, Petitioner, seeking relief in the above styled and numbered cause.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 10:00 O'Clock A.M. on the 26th day of October, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 22nd day of September, 2020.
Johnny Gary, Chancery Clerk Leflore County, Mississippi
P. 0. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
By: Yolanda Williams, D.C.
September 24, 2020
October 1 & 8, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESTATE OF DAVID C.
BRANHAM, JR.,
DECEASED
BY:
LESLIE BRANHAM BARLOW AND WILLIAM DAVID LOTT,
CO-EXECUTORS
No.20-pr-72
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Co-Executors of the Estate of David C. Branham, Jr., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 31st day of August, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against
the Estate of said David C. Branham, Jr. to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS our signatures on this 1st day of September, 2020.
/s/Leslie Branham Barlow
/s/William David Lott
Co-Executors of the Estate of David C. Branham, Jr., Deceased
JOHN P. HENSON
Post Office Box 494 105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
September 24, 2020
October 1 & 8, 2020
SECTION 77 3 16 NOTICE TO QUALIFIED PUBLIC UTILITY CONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS
FRANKLIN TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC.,
DELTA TELEPHONE COMPANY, INC.,
CELLULAR SOUTH, INC.,
TELEPAK NETWORKS, INC.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 77 3 16 of the Mississippi Code of 1972, as amended, (Act) by each of the above named companies (to the extent they are covered by said section) to each qualified contractor and supplier who desires to have its name added to the separate list maintained by each utility of contractors and suppliers qualified to perform contracts within the scope of proposed utility projects covered by said Act to advise the particular public utility above named of said desire by a writing mailed certified mail, return receipt requested, to such utility at the addresses shown below. Any requests to be added must clearly identify the legal name of the contractor/supplier and its mailing address and the utility or utilities to which said request is directed. Further, each request must include a brief description of the contractor or supplier, a detailed description of the services offered and appropriate references which establish its ability and qualifications to perform contracts for construction, extension and/or repair of facilities of the public utility within the scope of said Act and for which it desires to be listed.
Send requests to be added to:
Utility Contractors and Suppliers List Manager for
(Insert name of Company to which directed)
Attention: Mrs. Whitehead
1018 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 700
Ridgeland, MS 39157
with a separate copy mailed direct to the President of each company to which the request is directed as follows:
President
(Insert Name of Company)
1018 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 700
Ridgeland, MS 39157
October 1, 2020
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Fulton Streetscape Improvement Fund
Account No: 126-000-264
Descrip: Federal Funds
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $769,437.00
Revised Budget: $769,437.00
Account No: 126-000-270
Descrip: Local Funds
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $318,226.00
Revised Budget: $318,226.00
Account No: 126-201-790
Descrip: Street Improv
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $960,124.00
Revised Budget: $960,124.00
Account No: 126-201-792
Descrip: Improv Const Eng
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $117,539.00
Revised Budget: $117,539.00
Account No: 126-201-793
Descrip: Testing
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $10,000.00
Revised Budget: $10,000.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan yea, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.
October 1, 2020
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Blight Elimination Grant Fund-Phase 1
Account No: 109-000-264
Descrip: Grant Funds
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $300,000.00
Revised Budget: $300,000.00
Account No: 109-000-270
Descrip: Local Funds
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $35,300.00
Revised Budget: $35,300.00
Account No: 109-450-601
Descrip: Demolition
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $95,000.00
Revised Budget: $95,000.00
Account No: 109-450-602
Descrip: Surveys
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $2,500.00
Revised Budget: $2,500.00
Account No: 109-450-603
Descrip: Deliq Taxes
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $19,259.00
Revised Budget: $19,259.00
Account No: 109-450-604
Descrip: Advertising
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $900.00
Revised Budget: $900.00
Account No: 109-450-606
Descrip: Recording Fees
Current: $.00
Increase: $312.00
Revised Budget: $312.00
Account No: 109-450-607
Descrip: Removal
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $84,329.00
Revised Budget: $84,329.00
Account No: 109-450-608
Descrip: Title Work
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $12,200.00
Revised Budget: $12,200.00
Account No: 109-450-610
Descrip: Site Restoration
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $21,000.00
Revised Budget: $21,000.00
Account No: 109-450-611
Descrip: Admin Fees
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $22,800.00
Budget Increase: $22,800.00
Account No: 109-450-612
Descrip: Property Maint Fees
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $18,000.00
Revised Budget: $18,000.00
Account No: 109-450-613
Descrip: Annual Tax
Current: $.00
Increase: $7,200.00
Revised Budget: $7,200.00
Account No: 109-450-614
Descrip: Acquisition of Property
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $35,300.00
Revised Budget: $35,300.00
Account No: 109-450-616
Descrip: Closing Cost
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $1,200.00
Revised Budget: $1,200.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan yea, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.
October 1, 2020
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Blight Elimination Grant Fund-Phase II
Account No: 110-000-264
Descrip: Grant Funds
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $650,000.00
Revised Budget: $650,000.00
Account No: 110-000-270
Descrip: Local Funds
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $148,000.00
Revised Budget: $148,000.00
Account No: 110-450-601
Descrip: Demolition
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $195,000.00
Revised Budget: $195,000.00
Account No: 110-450-602
Descrip: Surveys
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $3,900.00
Revised Budget: $3,900.00
Account No: 110-450-603
Descrip: Deliq Taxes
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $7,838.00
Revised Budget: $7,838.00
Account No: 110-450-604
Descrip: Advertising
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $1,950.00
Revised Budget: $1,950.00
Account No: 110-450-605
Descrip: Testing
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $26,000.00
Revised Budget: $26,000.00
Account No: 110-450-606
Descrip: Recording Fees
Current: $.00
Increase: $676.00
Revised Budget: $676.00
Account No: 109-450-607
Descrip: Removal Abes/Haz
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $65,000.00
Revised Budget: $65,000.00
Account No: 110-450-608
Descrip: Title Work
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $18,200.00
Revised Budget: $18,200.00
Account No: 110-450-609
Descrip: Appraisals
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $7,150.00
Revised Budget: $7,150.00
Account No: 110-450-610
Descrip: Site Restoration
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $45,500.00
Revised Budget: $45,500.00
Account No: 110-450-611
Descrip: Admin Fees
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $49,400.00
Budget Increase: $49,400.00
Account No: 110-450-612
Descrip: Property Maint Fees
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $39,000.00
Revised Budget: $39,000.00
Account No: 110-450-613
Descrip: Annual Tax
Current: $.00
Increase: $15,600.00
Revised Budget: $15,600.00
Account No: 110-450-614
Descrip: Acquisition of Property
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $148,000.00
Revised Budget: $148,000.00
Account No: 110-450-615
Descrip: Removal Debris/Tanks/Se
Budget: $.00
Increase: $159,186.00
Revised Budget: $159,186.00
Account No: 110-450-616
Descrip: Closing Cost
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $2,600.00
Revised Budget: $2,600.00
Account No: 110-450-617
Descrip: Architect/Eng Cost
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $13,000.00
Revised Budget: $13,000.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan yea, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.
October 1, 2020
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for General Fund: Police Department
Account No: 001-100-420
Descrip: Sergeants
Current Budget: $466,673.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $50,000.00
Revised Budget: $150,000.00
Account No: 001-100-424
Descrip: Corporal
Current Budget: $87,000.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $50,000.00
Revised Budget: $37,000.00
Account No: 001-100-470
Descrip: Social Security
Current Budget: $190,278.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $15,000.00
Revised Budget: $175,278.00
Account No: 001-100-480
Descrip: Hospital & Life Ins
Current Budget: $371,520.00
Increase: $.00
Revised Budget: $296,520.00
Account No: 001-160-419
Descrip: Lieutenants
Current Budget: $154,356.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $20,000.00
Revised Budget: $134,356.00
Account No: 001-160-420
Descrip: Sergeants
Current Budget: $165,148.00
Increase: $0.00
Decrease: $20,000.00
Revised Budget: $145,148.00
Account No: 001-160-421
Descrip: First Class Fireman
Current Budget: $658,170.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $50,000.00
Revised Budget: $608,170.00
Account No: 001-160-460
Descrip: State Retirement
Current: $365,747.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $20,000.00
Revised Budget: $345,747.00
Account No: 001-160-470
Descrip: Social Security
Current Budget: $160,803.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $15,000.00
Revised Budget: $145,803.00
Account No: 001-160-480
Descrip: Hosp & Life Ins
Current Budget: $283,800.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $20,000.00
Revised Budget: $263,800.00
Account No: 001-000-398
Descrip: Retained Revenue
Current Budget: $138,816.00
Increase: $328,600.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: $467,416.00
Account No: 260-650-900
Descrip: Operating Trans Out
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $90,000.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: $90,000.00
Account No: 260-650-997
Descrip: Ending Fund Balance
Current Budget: $98,155.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $90,000.00
Budget Increase: $8,155.00
Account No: 265-650-900
Descrip: Operating Trans Out
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $70,000.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: $70,000.00
Account No: 265-650-997
Descrip: Ending Fund Balance
Current: $79,936.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $70,000.00
Revised Budget: $9,936.00
Account No: 001-000-381
Descrip: Operating Trans In
Current : $1,040,000.00
Increase: $160,000.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Bud: $1,200,000.00
Account No: 1001-100-460
Descrip: Retirement
Budget: -$865,576.00
Increase: $823,600.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: -$41,976.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan absent, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.
October 1, 2020
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Industrial Properties Fund
Account No: 010-000-381
Descrip: Operating Trans In
Current Budget: $7,065.00
Increase: $3,940.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: $3,940.00
Account No: 010-451-685
Descrip: Indust Dev. Travel
Current Budget: $2,000.00
Increase: $3,940.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: $5,940.00
Account No: 001-092-628
Descrip: Gen Liab/Bldg Ins
Current Budget: $162,000.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $3,940.00
Revised Budget: $158,060.00
Account No: 001-550-650
Descrip: Operating Trans Out
Current Budget: $16,440.00
Increase: $3,940.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: $20,380.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan absent, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.
October 1, 2020
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Library, Armory, and Other Utility Appropriation Funds
Account No: 001-350-646
Descrip: Library Utility Approp
Current Budget: $20,500.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $4,000.00
Revised Budget: $16,500.00
Account No: 001-192-645
Descrip: Armory Approp
Current Budget: $5,000.00
Increase: $3,000.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: $8,000.00
Account No: 001-372-645
Descrip: Other Utility Approp
Current Budget: $15,000.00
Increase: $1,000.00
Decrease: $.00
Revised Budget: $16,000.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan absent, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.
October 1, 2020
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on September 29, 2020 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for General Obligation Public Improvement Bond 2019.
Account No: 350-000-391
Descrip: Sales of Bond
Current Budget: $0.00
Increase: $6,053,475.00
Revised Budget: $6,053,475.00
Account No: 350-650-990
Descrip: Oper Trans Out
Current Budget: $0.00
Increase: $318,226.00
Revised Budget: $318,226.00
Account No: 350-650-600
Descrip: Legal & Prof
Current Budget: $0.00
Increase: $700,000.00
Revised Budget: $700,000.00
Account No: 350-650-635
Descrip: Street Improv
Current Budget: $0.00
Increase: $5,035,249.00
Revised Budget: $5,035,249.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Carl Palmer, seconded by Councilperson Lisa Cookson, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan absent, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 29th day of September 2020.
October 1, 2020
