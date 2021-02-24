NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2011 Jeep Liberty
VIN: 1J4PP2GKXBW507818
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211
February 10, 17, 24, 2021
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2016 Nissan Sentra
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GY317227
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, March 3, , 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
February 10, 17, 24, 2021
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2017 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HN310281
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
February 10, 17, 24, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN BANKS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21-pr-10
BY: ANGELA HODGES, ADMINISTRATRIX
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF BARBARA ANN BANKS, DECEASED.
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Angela Hodges, Administratrix of the Estate of Barbara Ann Banks, Deceased, seeking a determination of the heirs- at-law of Barbara Ann Banks. Defendants other than you in this action are any unknown heirs-at-law of Barbara Ann Banks, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 26th day of March, 2021, in the Chancery Court of Leflore County Courthouse, Honorable W. M. Sanders, at the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you so desire. Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this 11th day of February, 2021.
JOHNNY GARY, CHANCERY CLERK LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: Yolanda Williams DEPUTY CLERK
RICHARD A. OAKES
ATTORNEY FOR
ADMINISTRATRIX
P.O. DRAWER 1640 GREENWOOD, MS
38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
STATE BAR NO. 3894
February 17, 24, 2021
March 3, 2021
NOTICE OF BID
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will receive BIDS for Wireless Access Point, Switches and Cabling. Visit the district website at https://www.glcsd.org and click on the district tab, RFP/Bids for specific bidding details.
February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 2021
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy 82 West, Greenwood:
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis
Vin#: MEFM75W55X667920
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
February 24, 2021
