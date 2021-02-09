LEGAL NOTICE
I, Denetrice Gray. We, the partners of Tasty Sipz LLC. We, the officers of Tasty Sipz LLC. I/We, the member(s) of Tasty Sipz LLC. I, the trustee of Tasty Sipz LLC intend to make application for: an On-Premise Retailer permit as provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, Section 67-1-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, We propose to operate as a limited liability company under the trade name of Tasty Sipz LLC located at 325 Main Street, Greenwood, Mississippi. The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partners/corporate officers(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/ member(s)/ trustee of the above named business are: Denetrice Gray. If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published. Requests shall be sent to:
Chief Counsel, Legal Division
Department of Revenue
P.O. Box 22828
Jackson, MS 39225
Date of first
publication: 2/6/21
This the 5th day of February, 2021.
February 6, 9, 2021
