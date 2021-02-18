TRUSTEE'S

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on December 28, 2017, John W. Compton and Emily Britt executed a certain Deed of Trust to H. Donald Brock, Trustee for Roman N. Moore and lnex J. Moore, Grantees, which Deed of Trust isofrecord in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi in Deed of Trust In Book  839 at Page  574 of the Records of Mortgages and Deed  of Trust  on Land;  and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire debt seemed thereby having been declared to be due in accordance with the terms thereof, Roman N. Moore and Inez J. Moore, the legal holder of said indebtedness requested the undersigned Trustee to execute thetrust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees, and expenses of  sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, H. Donald Brock, Jr., Trustee, in said Deed of Trust, will on the 19th day of February, 2021, between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. offer for sale and sell at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Mississippi , the following described property conveyed by said  Deed of Trust, to-wit:

Lot 118 of the Green Acres Addition to the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi as said Lot is shown on Map of said Addition recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 23 of the Records of Maps on file in the office of the Chancery Clerk of said County and   State.

I wi ll sell and convey only such title as is vested in me as Substituted Trustee. WITNESS  MY SIGNATURE on this the 19th day of January, 2021.

          Isl H  Donald Brock. Jr.     

H. DONALD BROCK, JR. SUBSTITUTED  TRUSTEE

January 28, 2021

February 4, 11, 18, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF HERBERT H. SCHULTZ, DECEASED

 

CAUSE  NO.: 20-pr-107    

GAVIN SCHULTZ,    PETITIONER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

Letters of Administration  having being granted on the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021 by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi to the undersigned Administrator of the Estate of Herbert H. Schultz, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of this Court for probate and registration  according  to  law, within  ninety  (90) days from  the first publication  of this notice,  or they  will  be forever barred.

Dated, this the 9th day of February, A.D., 2021.

      

GAVIN SCHULTZ

Administrator of the Estate

of Herbert H. Schultz, Deceased

Lance D. Tennyson,

 MS Bar #105204

P.O. Box 190

Charleston, MS  38921

 P: (662) 647-3656

F: (662) 647-02 I 8

lance@tennysonlegal.com

February 11, 18, 25, 2021

NOTICE OF BID

 The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District will receive BIDS for Wireless Access Point, Switches and Cabling. Visit the district website at https://www.glcsd.org and click on the district tab, RFP/Bids for specific bidding details.

February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20,  23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 2021

