OFFICIAL NOTICE OF SALE
Clark Rentals of Greenwood, a company doing business in Greenwood, Mississippi, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of section 85-7-191 through 85-7-129 Mississippi code annotationed (1972 edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash or certified check the contents of the below described storage units, at 502G West Park Avenue, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the location of said storage facility located at 502G West Park Ave., Greenwood, MS, for the balance due and payable to Clark Rentals for its preservation or expenses reasonably incurred for its sale or other disposition. The lien provided for in this section is superior to any other lien or security interest except those which are perfected and recorded in Mississippi.
Natalie Murphy #56
1527 DeSoto Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Jennifer Germany #67
318 West Harding
Greenwood, MS 38930
August 20 & 27, 2020
September 3, 2020
Request for Qualifications for Architectural and Engineering Services
Delta Health Alliance seeks proposals from qualified firms or individuals to provide architectural and engineering services related to the design and construction of two Early Education Buildings. Interested firms or individuals shall submit a Statement of Qualifications in accordance with this request to the attention of Marlin Womack, Jr., Vice President of Finance, Delta Health Alliance, P.O. Box 277, Stoneville, Mississippi 38776, or by email at sdawkins@deltahealthalliance.org, no later than Friday, September 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. local time. Delta Health Alliance is not responsible for receipt of proposals or delays in transmission of proposals. Proposals received after the indicated time for submission shall be considered non-responsive and shall not be opened.
The Architect’s responsibilities will include preparing project cost estimates and required architectural and engineering services through project closeout in accordance with federal, state and local laws, regulations and policies. The scope of work will include the following: preparation of documents and specifications for two new early childhood education buildings; distribution of bid documents; assistance in bid opening and preparation of bid tabulation; preparation of construction contracts; performance of construction administration, including inspections, review and approval of contractor payment applications, and periodic reporting to Delta Health Alliance.
All Statements of Qualifications must be submitted either by sealed envelope labeled “Statement of Qualifications for Architectural and Engineering Services,” or emailed with the following subject line: “Statement of Qualifications for Architectural and Engineering Services.”
Statements shall be evaluated on the following factors: Qualifications (30 points), Experience (50 points) and Capacity for Performance (20 points). To be evaluated, the proposal must address the following in detail:
Qualifications (30 points) – List of qualifications of persons to be assigned to the project, including license, education, areas of specialization, years of experience, and years working with current firm or individual submitting proposal; provide qualifications for all sub-consultants, including geotechnical engineer, land surveyor, civil engineer, structural engineer, MEP and Fire Protection engineer, and landscape architect.
Experience (50 points) – Information regarding the firm or individual’s experience specific to early childhood education buildings - provide not less than three (3) but not more than five (5) early education or similar projects completed within the past 5 years, including size, cost of construction, number and amount of change orders, and owner contact reference with phone and email for each project completed; additional project experience may be placed in an appendix;
Capacity for Performance (20 points) – Identify staff anticipated to be assigned to provide services, including title and responsibilities, with an organizational chart indicating hierarchy for all architecture and engineering consultants; provide a summary of firm or individual’s process for ensuring a successful project from conceptual programming through construction completion;
Legal Concerns -
a. Explain the circumstances and outcome of any litigation, arbitration, or claims filed against your company by a health care client or any of the same you have filed against a health care client.
b. Explain the circumstances and outcome of any litigation, arbitration, or claims filed against your company by any client other than a health care client or any of the same you have filed.
c. Explain your General Liability Insurance coverage.
d. Explain your Professional Liability Insurance coverage.
Proposed Service Rates / Fees - The individual may submit proposed rates for architectural services as a percent of contract price or other specific rates for other services. Such rates may be tiered according to the size and complexity of the project or be specific to any ancillary service provided (e.g., Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment procurement). Rates shall be based on the provision of services as outlined in the list of responsibilities above.
a. Provide information on your preliminary fee structure based on the scope indicated above, including anticipated reimbursable costs.
b. Submit a schedule of hourly rates by employee classification, including terms and rates of overtime for additional work if requested.
Delta Health Alliance may hold Statements of Qualifications for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days for the purpose of reviewing the content and investigating the qualifications of the firms and assigned individuals. Delta Health Alliance reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Project award is contingent upon available funding. Pending funding, Delta Health Alliance will award a contract to the qualified individual or firm whose Statement of Qualifications is determined to be the most advantageous to Delta Health Alliance, all factors considered, including pertinent experience and proximity to project sites. Should good faith negotiation with highest-rated qualified firm or individual not result in an agreeable contract price, Delta Health Alliance may negotiate with next highest rated firm or individual. Delta Health Alliance may terminate the selection process at any time.
Contact: Healther Gholson
hgholson@deltahealthalliance.org
August 27, 2020
September 3, 2020
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on December 18, 2012, Minnie Lipsey, an unmarried woman executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns, which deed of trust was recorded on January 2, 2013, in Book 753, Page 43 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by assignment recorded in Book 874, Page 553 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Leflore County, Mississippi.
WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on October 28, 2019, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 0870, Page 266, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;
THEREFORE, on September 17, 2020, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the South steps of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
LOT 71 IN RISING SUN ADDITION NO. 2 AS SAID LOT IS SHOWN UPON THE MAP OF SAID ADDITION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6 AT PAGE 11 OF THE RECORDS OF MAPS OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.
Commonly Known as: 111 Boyd Circle, Greenwood, MS 38930.
I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 21st day of August, 2020.
/-s-/ Drew Powers
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Substitute Trustee
1052 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 211
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(770)643-2148
File No.: 5664619
August 27, 2020
September 3, 10, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HENRY LEE PITTS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-70
Letters Testamentary having been granted to Henry Lee Pitts on the 19th day of August, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi , upon the Estate of Henry Lee Pitts, Deceased, in Cause No. 20 -pr - 70 notice is hereby given requiring all persons having claims against said Estate to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90
days from the date of the first publication of this Notice. Failure to probate and register such claim for said 90 days will bar the claim.
Takisha Bishop
Executrix of the Estate of Henry Lee Pitts, Deceased
ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTRIX:
Charles J. Swayze III, MSB 102297 Whittington, Brock & Swayze
P.O. Box 941
Greenwood, MS 38935-0941
Telephone: (662) 453-7325
Facsimile: (662) 453-7394
August 27, 2020
September 4, 11, 2020
