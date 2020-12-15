IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER GRANT DILL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-24
BY: JIMMY LEE BAKER PETITIONER
Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Walter Grant Dill, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Jimmy Lee Baker, Administrator and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Walter Grant Dill, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o'clock a.m. on the 4th day of January 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable W. M. Sanders, Chancellor for the Leflore County Chancery Court at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 30th day of November, 2020.
Johnny Gary
Leflore County Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
December 1, 8, 15, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
NOTICE TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL
(R-1) TO CONVENTIONAL
RESIDENTIAL (R-2)
Pursuant to the Order of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors dated November 23, 2020, Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in or in any way affected by the application of Al B. Thomas to have rezoned from Single Family Residential (R-1) to Conventional Residential (R-2), to allow for the construction of a multifamily duplex.
The following described
property is proposed for rezoning, to wit:
A 0.6405 acre tract located in part of the SW 1/4 North, Range 1 East in Leflore County, Mississippi.
Said application will be heard by the Leflore County Board of Supervisors of Leflore County, Mississippi on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, at which time, all persons interested in or any way affected thereby will be heard, after which a decision will be rendered by the Board of Supervisors. Any objections may be made by any person and, if made in writing, may be filed with the Clerk of the Chancery Court before the date and time of said hearing.
This the 23rd day of November 2020.
Johnny Gary, Clerk
Leflore County Board of Supervisors
December 8, 15, 2020
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM
CONVENTIONAL
RESIDENTIAL (R-2)
TO GENERAL
RESIDENTIAL (R-3)
Pursuant to the Order of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors dated November 9, 2020, Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in or in any way affected by the rezoning of the Frederick Subdivision and the Montjoy Addition located East of Highway 7 in Sections 1 and 12, Township 19 North, Range 1 East, from Conventional Residential (R-2) to General Residential (R-3).
A hearing will be held by the Leflore County Board of Supervisors of Leflore County, Mississippi on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, at which time, all persons interested in or any way affected thereby will be heard, after which a decision will be rendered by the Board of Supervisors. Any objections may be made by any person and, if made in writing, may be filed with the Clerk of the Chancery Court before the date and time of said hearing.
This the 9th day of November 2020.
Johnny Gary, Clerk
Leflore County Board of Supervisors
December 8, 15, 2020
NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Powell’s Body Shop, 506 Hwy 7 North, Greenwood, MS:
2012 Acura TL
VIN: 19UUA8F77CA016178
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at 506 Hwy. 7 North, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-457-1130.
December 8, 15, 22, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September 2020, Seek Farms of 16167 County Road 516, Greenwood, MS 38930 has filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Coahoma for irrigation purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-43340
Acres: 200
Location:
NE1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 32, T21N, R02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 11th day of February, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Dillard Melton, Jr.
Permitting Director
December 15, 2020
