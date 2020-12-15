IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER GRANT DILL, DECEASED

 

CAUSE NO.  20-PR-24

BY:  JIMMY LEE BAKER    PETITIONER

Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Walter Grant Dill, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Jimmy Lee Baker, Administrator and Petitioner seeking Determination of  Heirship.  Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Walter Grant Dill, Deceased.

You  are  summoned  to appear  and  defend  against  the  complaint  or  petition  filed against  you  in  this  action  at      9:30   o'clock a.m.  on  the 4th    day  of January 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable W. M. Sanders, Chancellor for the Leflore County Chancery Court at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in  case  of  your  failure  to  appear  and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the  complaint  or petition.    

 

You  are not  required  to file  an  answer  or  other pleadings  but you  may  do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 30th day of November, 2020.

 

Johnny Gary

Leflore County Chancery Clerk

P.O. Box 250

Greenwood, MS 38935

December 1, 8, 15, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

NOTICE TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL

(R-1) TO CONVENTIONAL

 RESIDENTIAL (R-2)

Pursuant to the Order of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors dated November 23, 2020, Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in or in any way affected by the application of Al B. Thomas to have rezoned from Single Family Residential (R-1) to Conventional Residential (R-2), to allow for the construction of a multifamily duplex.

The following described

property is proposed for rezoning, to wit:

A 0.6405 acre tract located in part of the SW 1/4 North, Range 1 East in Leflore County, Mississippi.

Said application will be heard by the Leflore County Board of Supervisors of Leflore County, Mississippi on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, at which time, all persons interested in or any way affected thereby will be heard, after which a decision will be rendered by the Board of Supervisors.  Any objections may be made by any person and, if made in writing, may be filed with the Clerk of the Chancery Court before the date and time of said hearing.

This the 23rd day of November 2020.

Johnny Gary, Clerk

Leflore County Board of Supervisors

December 8, 15, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM

CONVENTIONAL

RESIDENTIAL (R-2)

TO GENERAL

RESIDENTIAL (R-3)

Pursuant to the Order of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors dated November 9, 2020, Notice is hereby given to all persons interested in or in any way affected by the rezoning of the Frederick Subdivision and the Montjoy Addition located East of Highway 7 in Sections 1 and 12, Township 19 North, Range 1 East, from Conventional Residential (R-2) to General Residential (R-3).

A hearing will be held by the Leflore County Board of Supervisors of Leflore County, Mississippi on Monday, December 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, at which time, all persons interested in or any way affected thereby will be heard, after which a decision will be rendered by the Board of Supervisors.  Any objections may be made by any person and, if made in writing, may be filed with the Clerk of the Chancery Court before the date and time of said hearing.

This the 9th day of November 2020.

Johnny Gary, Clerk

Leflore County Board of Supervisors

December 8, 15, 2020

NOTICE OF

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Powell’s Body Shop, 506 Hwy 7 North, Greenwood, MS:

2012 Acura TL

VIN: 19UUA8F77CA016178

An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at 506 Hwy. 7 North, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-457-1130.

December 8, 15, 22, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of September 2020, Seek Farms of 16167 County Road 516, Greenwood, MS 38930  has filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River  Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Coahoma for irrigation  purposes subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: GW-43340      

Acres: 200

Location:

NE1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 32, T21N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 11th day of February, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Dillard Melton, Jr.

Permitting Director

December 15, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.