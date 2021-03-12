NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February 2021, Chris Killebrew, 1203 County Road 441, Greenwood, MS 38930, filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-51486
Acres: 66
Location:
NW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 14, T18N, R01E
App. No.: GW-51487
Acres: 85
Location:
SW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 22, T18N,R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 11th day of May, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
March 12, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
ESTATE OF MARVIN W. RICHARDSON, DECEASED
BY:
STEVEN W. RICHARDSON, EXECUTOR
CAUSE NO: 21-pr-18
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of Marvin W. Richardson, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 3rd day of March, 2021, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said Marvin W. Richardson to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS my signature on this 4th day of March 2021.
/s/: Steven W. Richardson
Executor of the Estate of Marvin W. Richardson, Deceased
JOHN P. HENSON
HENSONLA W FIRM
Post Office Box 494
105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
March 12, 19, 26, 2021
