NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February 2021, Chris Killebrew, 1203 County Road 441, Greenwood, MS  38930,  filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River  Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation  subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):

App. No.: GW-51486       

Acres: 66

Location:

NW1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 14, T18N, R01E

App. No.: GW-51487

Acres: 85

Location:

SW1/4, of the NE1/4,

of Sec. 22, T18N,R01E

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.

If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi,  39201 on, or after, the 11th day of May, 2021, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

YMD Joint Water

Management District

/s/Alice Causey

Permit Compliance Analyst

March 12, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

ESTATE OF MARVIN W. RICHARDSON, DECEASED

BY:    

STEVEN W. RICHARDSON, EXECUTOR

CAUSE NO: 21-pr-18

NOTICE  TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of Marvin W. Richardson, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 3rd day of March, 2021, and notice  is hereby  given to all persons having  claims against the   Estate of said Marvin W. Richardson to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court  of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication  of this notice,  or they will be forever  barred.

WITNESS  my signature  on this 4th day of  March 2021.

/s/: Steven W. Richardson

 Executor of the Estate of Marvin W. Richardson, Deceased

JOHN P. HENSON

HENSONLA W FIRM

Post Office Box 494

105 W. Market Street

Greenwood,  Mississippi 38930

(662) 453-6227

Attorney  for the Estate

March 12, 19, 26, 2021

