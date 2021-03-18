NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles has been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS:
2010 Pontiac
VIN: 1G2ZA5EB0A4162379
2014 Dodge
VIN: 2C3CDXBG1EH155054
2012 Ford
VIN: 3FAHP0GA1CR270930
1999 Mercury
VIN: 4M2ZU52E6XUJ13241
2017 KIA
VIN: 5XXGT4L32JG232523
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-451-7888.
March 11, 18, 25, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
HEARING
Central Mississippi, Inc. Community Action Agency will hold a public hearing on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m..The meeting will be held at Central Mississippi, Inc., 2507 Browning Road, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930. The purpose of this meeting is to allow citizens of Leflore County to democratically select an individual to fill a vacant seat on CMI's Board of Directors that will represent low income individuals of the county.
The Board of Directors is required to have equal representation from the public, poor, and private sectors of the counties that make up CMI's service area -Attala, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, and Yalobusha.
March 18, 25, 2021
