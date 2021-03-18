NOTICE OF

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicles has been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS:

2010 Pontiac

VIN: 1G2ZA5EB0A4162379

2014 Dodge

VIN: 2C3CDXBG1EH155054

2012 Ford

VIN: 3FAHP0GA1CR270930

1999 Mercury

VIN: 4M2ZU52E6XUJ13241

2017 KIA

VIN: 5XXGT4L32JG232523

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-451-7888.

March 11, 18, 25, 2021

      

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Central Mississippi, Inc. Community Action Agency will hold a public hearing on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m..The meeting will be held at Central Mississippi, Inc., 2507 Browning Road, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930. The purpose of this meeting is to allow citizens of Leflore County to democratically select an individual to fill a vacant seat on CMI's Board of Directors that will represent low income individuals of the county.

The Board of Directors is required to have equal representation from the public, poor, and private sectors of the counties that make up CMI's service area -Attala, Carroll, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, and Yalobusha.

March 18, 25, 2021

