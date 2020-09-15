IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF A. J. WILSON, DECEASED
BY: JIMMY A. WILSON, EXECUTOR
Cause No.: 20-pr-71
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of A. J. Wilson, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 21st day of August 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said A. J. Wilson to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of the Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS my signature on this 24th day of August 2020.
/s/: Jimmy A, Wilson
Executor of the Estate of
A.J. Wilson, Deceased
JOHN P. HENSON
Post Office Box 494 105 W. Market Street
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
(662) 453-6227
Attorney for the Estate
September 1, 8, 15, 2020
BANKSTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ROOF REPAIR WINGS B AND C
GREENWOOD LEFLORE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL
DISTRICT
Qualified bidders may submit bids for Bankston Elementary School Roof Repair, Wings B and C, as described in this Document. Submit bids according to the Instructions to Bidders. State of Mississippi procurement laws and statutes shall govern submittal, opening, and award of bids. Project consists of removal of existing built-up roof down to deck, installation of new TPO ROOFING and insulation. Bids will be received for General Contract (all trades). Owner will receive sealed lump sum bids until the bid time and date at the location given below. Owner will consider bids prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders issued by Owner, and delivered as follows: Bid Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Bid Time: 2:00 p.m. local time. Location: Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District Offices, 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930. Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount of 5 percent of the bid amount. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities. A Prebid meeting for all bidders will be held at project site on September 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., local time. Prospective prime bidders are requested to attend. Architect will provide responses at Prebid conference to bidders' questions received up to two business days prior to conference. Obtain or view Procurement and Contracting Documents at www.beardriserplans.com. Successful bidder shall begin the Work on receipt of the Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work within the Contract Time of 120 calendar days. Work is subject to liquidated damages of $250 per calendar day. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work. A Performance Bond, separate Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Insurance in a form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful Bidder. This Advertisement for Bids document is issued by:
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
September 8 , 15, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE MATTER OF A CERTAIN INSTRUMENT OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF FRANK LEE COLEMAN, SR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-76
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of FRANK LEE COLEMAN, SR., Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 10th day of September, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of FRANK LEE COLEMAN, SR., Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 10th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Carolyn C. Coleman
CAROLYN C. COLEMAN
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
September 15, 22, 29, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SUMMONS
IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. McFIELD. JR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-23
JESSIE WILSON, SR.
PETITIONER vs.
BETTY McFIELD, TONYA McFIELD, ANTON WILLIAMS, EVEREIT STARKS, MELVIN CAPLER, MONICA THOMPSON, LeVETTI JOHNSON AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE DECEDENT, JAMES L. McFIELD, JR. RESPONDENTS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES OF JAMES L. McFIELD, JR., DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. McFIELD, JR, DECEASED
You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Jessie Wilson, Sr., Administrator of the Estate of James McField, Jr., Deceased, plaintiff, seeking a determination of the heirs-at-law of James McField, Jr., Defendants other than you inthis action are BETTY McFIELD, TONYA McFIELD, ANTON WILLIAMS, EVERETT STARKS, MELVIN CAPLER, MONICA THOMPSON, LeVETTI JOHNSON.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 11:00 o'clock a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 9th day of September, 2020.
Johnny L. Gary J Jr., Chancery Clerk
CLERK OF THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/ Yolonda Williams
September 15, 22, 29, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JULIOUS STATES, DECEASED
BY: TOMMIE LEE STATES, ADMINISTRATOR
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-54
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JULIOUS STATES, DECEASED.
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Tommy Lee States, Administrator of the Estate of Julious States, Deceased, seeking a determination of the heirs-at-law of Julious States. Defendants other than you in this action are any unknown heirs-at-law of Julious States, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 a.m. on the 20th day of October, 2020, in the Chancery Court of Leflore County Courthouse, Honorable W.M. Sanders, at the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the
money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you so desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of this Court, this 10th day of September, 2020.
JOHNNY GARY, CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/ Yolanda Williams D.C.
Deputy Clerk
RICHARD A. OAKES
ATTORNEY FOR ADMINISTRATOR
P.O. DRAWER 1640
GREENWOOD, MS
38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
STATE BAR NO. 3894
September 15, 22, 29, 2020
