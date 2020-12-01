NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2002 Dodge Ram 1500
VIN: 3D7HU18N52G158352
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
November 24, 2020
December 1, 8, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER GRANT DILL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-24
BY: JIMMY LEE BAKER PETITIONER
Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Walter Grant Dill, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Jimmy Lee Baker, Administrator and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Walter Grant Dill, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o'clock a.m. on the 4th day of January 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable W. M. Sanders, Chancellor for the Leflore County Chancery Court at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 30th day of November, 2020.
Johnny Gary
Leflore County Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
December 1, 8, 15, 2020
