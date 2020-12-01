NOTICE OF

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram,  69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

VIN: 3D7HU18N52G158352

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-453-4211.

 November 24,  2020

December 1, 8, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER GRANT DILL, DECEASED

 

CAUSE NO.  20-PR-24

BY:  JIMMY LEE BAKER    PETITIONER

Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Walter Grant Dill, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Jimmy Lee Baker, Administrator and Petitioner seeking Determination of  Heirship.  Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Walter Grant Dill, Deceased.

You  are  summoned  to appear  and  defend  against  the  complaint  or  petition  filed against  you  in  this  action  at      9:30   o'clock a.m.  on  the 4th    day  of January 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable W. M. Sanders, Chancellor for the Leflore County Chancery Court at Greenwood, Mississippi, and in  case  of  your  failure  to  appear  and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the  complaint  or petition.    

 

You  are not  required  to file  an  answer  or  other pleadings  but you  may  do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 30th day of November, 2020.

 

Johnny Gary

Leflore County Chancery Clerk

P.O. Box 250

Greenwood, MS 38935

December 1, 8, 15, 2020

 

