OFFICIAL NOTICE OF SALE
Clark Rentals of Greenwood, a company doing business in Greenwood, Mississippi, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of section 85-7-191 through 85-7-129 Mississippi code annotationed (1972 edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash or certified check the contents of the below described storage unit, at 502G West Park Avenue, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the location of said storage facility located at 502G West Park Ave., Greenwood, MS, for the balance due and payable to Clark Rentals for its preservation or expenses reasonably incurred for its sale or other disposition. The lien provided for in this section is superior to any other lien or security interest except those which are perfected and recorded in Mississippi.
Ebony Fields #124
5320 Hull Street Road, Apt. 7
Richmond, LA 23224
February 5, 12 & 19, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN BANKS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-14
ANGELA HODGES,
ADMINISTRATRIX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration were granted and issued to the undersigned as Administratrix of the Estate of BARBARA ANN BANKS, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 9th day of February, 2021, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said BARBARA ANN BANKS, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 10th day of February, 2021.
/s/ Angela Hodges ANGELA HODGES
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
February 12, 19, 26, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF CERTAIN INSTRUMENTS OF WRITING PURPORTING TO BE THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT AND CODICIL OF FREDERICK A. BELK, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 21-pr-9
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executor of the Estate of FREDERICK A. BELK, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 4th day of February, 2021, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of FREDERICK A. BELK, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 9th day of February, 2021.
/s/Frederick A. Belk, II FREDERICK A. BELK, II
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
February 12,19, 26, 2021
