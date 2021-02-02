NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2012 Chevrolet Impala
VIN: 2G1WG5E37C1278126
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
January 19, 26, 2021
February 2, 2021
LEGAL NOTICE
We, the members of Good Times Liquors, LLC, intend to make application for: a Package Retailer permit as provided for by the Local Option Alcoholic Beverage Control Laws, Section 67-1-1, et seq., of the Mississippi Code of 1972, Annotated. If granted such permit, We propose to operate as a limited liability company under the trade name of Park Place Wine & Spirits located at 300 West Park Avenue, Greenwood, Mississippi, Leflore County. The name(s), title(s) and address(es) of the owner(s)/partners/corporate officers(s) and/or majority stockholder(s)/ member(s)/ trustee of the above named business are: Justin R. Hodges, sole member, 500 East Monroe Ave., Greenwood, MS 38930. If any person wishes to request a hearing to object to the issuance of this permit a request for a hearing must be made in writing and received by the Department of Revenue within (15) fifteen days from the first date this notice was published. Requests shall be sent to:
Chief Counsel, Legal Division
Department of Revenue
P.O. Box 22828
Jackson, MS 39225
Date of First Publication: 2/2/21
This the 2th day of February, 2021.
February 2, 3, 2021
