IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE CHILDREN DESCRIBED IN THE PETITION
CAUSE NO.: 20-ad-14
LENNORIS DUNLAP, PETITIONER AND NEXT FRIEND
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Unknown Fathers of the Children Born to Laquilla Kelly And Described In The Petition
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner, Lennoris Dunlap, in the above styled cause. You are a Respondent in this action.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:45 O'Clock A..M. on the 5th day of January, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend ajudgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 18th day of November, 2020.
Yolanda Williams
Clerk of Leflore County,
Mississippi
November 20, 27, 2020
December 4, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-97
GAYLE VEST WILLIAMS PETITIONER
vs.
MICHAEL EUGENE PETERSON AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE DECEDENT,
ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED RESPONDENTS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned as Executrix of the Estate of Anthony L. Oates, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on November 20, 2020, in Cause No. 20-pr-97, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Anthony L. Oates, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, forprobate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will thereafter be forever barred.
WITNESS our signatures, this the 25th day of November, 2020.
Gayle Vest Williams,
Administratix of the Estate of
Anthony L. Oates, Deceased
November 27, 2020
December 4,11, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FANNIE
FLUCKER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-44
BY: MARY FLUKER PETITIONER
Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Fannie Flucker, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Mary Fluker, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Fannie Flucker, Deceased.
YOU are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 11:30 o'clock a.m. on the 4th day of January, 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable Watosa M. Sanders at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 19th day of November, 2020.
Johnny Gary
Leflore County
Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
BY: Yolanda, Williams
Deputy Clerk
November 27, 2020
December 4, 11, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-5
BY: CONNIE BECK ,
ADMINISTRATRIX, PETITIONER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration having been granted on the 7th day of January 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 2020-PR-5 to the undersigned Administratrix upon the Estate of ALVIN NAKIA BECK, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of the Leflore County Chancery Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from November 27, 2020 which is the first of publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This the 14th day of October 2020.
/s/CONNIE BECK
ADMINISTRATIX OF THE ESTATE OF
ALVIN NAKIA BECK
Solomon C. Osborne
Attorney for Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck
216 Star Street
Greenwood, MS 389355
662-453-9112/662-392-7524
November 27, 2020
December 4, 11,18, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN NAKIA BECK , DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 20-PR-5
BY: CONNIE BECK, ADMINISTRATRIX
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF
MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: The unknown Heirs, Executors, Administrators, Devisee, Legatees, Statutory Wrongful Death Beneficiaries Pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 11-7-3, and Any and All Other Persons Claiming or Having a Legal or Equitable Interest in the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.
You have been made a Respondent in the Petition filed in this Court by Connie Beck, as Petitioner, and Administratrix of the Estate of Alvin Nakia Beck to determine the heirs-at-law and statutory wrongful death beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased. Defendants other than you are unknown.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition to Determine Heirs-at-Law and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck and for Other Relief filed in this action at 10:45 a.m. on the 6th day of January, 2021. The hearing will be held on the second floor of the Leflore County Courthouse , 306 West Market Street, Greenwood Mississippi, 38930, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition for Determination of Heirs and Wrongful Death Statutory Beneficiaries of Alvin Nakia Beck, Deceased.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings in this action, but you may do so if you desire. If you desire to file an answer or other pleadings , you must mail or hand deliver a written response to the Petition filed in this action to Solomon C. Osborne, Attorney at Law, whose post office and Street address is 216 Star Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.
YOUR RESPONSE TO THIS PETITION MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 27th DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2020 WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a
reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 24th day of November , 2020.
Johnny Gary, Jr., Chancery Clerk
Leflore County, Mississippi
By: YOLANDA WILLIAMS,
D.C.
November 27, 2020
December 4, 11, 18, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN RE: IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-97
GAYLE VEST WILLIAMS
PETITIONER
VS.
MICHAEL EUGENE PETERSON AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THE DECEDENT, ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED
RESPONDENTS
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES AND BENEFICIARIES OF ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED, AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING OR HAVING A LEGAL OR EQUITABLE INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. OATES, DECEASED
You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Gayle Vest Williams, Administratrix of the Estate of Anthony L. Oates, Deceased, plaintiff, seeking a determination of the heirs-at-law of Anthony L. Oates. Defendants other than you in this action are Gayle Vest Williams and Michael Eugene Peterson.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o'clock a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2020, at the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi. In case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 25th day of November, 2020.
CLERK OF THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
November 27, 2020
December 4, 11, 2020
