NOTICE OF
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2003 Chevrolet Surburban
VIN: 3GNEC16Z33G278035
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
September 23 & 30, 2020
October 7, 2020
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on December 18, 2012, Minnie Lipsey, an unmarried woman executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns, which deed of trust was recorded on January 2, 2013, in Book 753, Page 43 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by assignment recorded in Book 874, Page 553 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Leflore County, Mississippi.
WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on October 28, 2019, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 0870, Page 266, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;
THEREFORE, on October 21, 2020, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the South steps of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
LOT 71 IN RISING SUN ADDITION NO. 2 AS SAID LOT IS SHOWN UPON THE MAP OF SAID ADDITION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6 AT PAGE 11 OF THE RECORDS OF MAPS OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.
Commonly Known as: 111 Boyd Circle, Greenwood, MS 38930
I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 16th day of September, 2020
n/-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Substitute Trustee
1052 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 211
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(770)643-2148
File No.: 5664619
September 30, 2020
October 7, 14, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.