IN THE CHANCERY  COURT OF LEFLORE  COUNTY,  MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES  FLOWERS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20PR35

BY: FAITH TABOR HOWARD

PETITIONER

Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Charles Flowers, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search  and  inquiry to ascertain  the same.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Faith Tabor Howard, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Charles Flowers, Deceased.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition  filed against  you in this action at 9:30 o'clock a..m. on the 18th day of December, 2020, in the courtroom of the Honorable Watosa M. Sanders at the Leflore County Chancery  Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint  or petition.

You  are not  required  to file an answer  or other pleadings  but you  may  do so if you desire.

 

Issued under my hand  and seal of said Court, this the  13th day of November, 2020.

Johnny  Gary,

Leflore County

Chancery Clerk

 P.O. Box 250

 Greenwood, MS 38935

November 14, 21, & 28, 2020

IN THE CHANCERY  COURT OF LEFLORE  COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FANNIE

FLUCKER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-PR-44

BY:  MARY FLUKER                  PETITIONER

Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Fannie Flucker, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search  and  inquiry to ascertain  the same.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Mary Fluker, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are:  Any person with a claim as an heir of Fannie Flucker, Deceased.

YOU  are  summoned  to  appear  and  defend  against  the  complaint or  petition  filed against   you   in  this   action  at  11:30 o'clock a.m. on the 4th day of January, 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable Watosa M. Sanders at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.

 

You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 19th day of November, 2020.

 Johnny Gary

Leflore County

 Chancery Clerk

 P.O. Box 250

Greenwood, MS 38935

 

BY:  Yolanda, Williams

Deputy Clerk

November 21, 28, 2020

December 5, 2020

