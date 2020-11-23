IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES FLOWERS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20PR35
BY: FAITH TABOR HOWARD
PETITIONER
Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Charles Flowers, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Faith Tabor Howard, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Charles Flowers, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o'clock a..m. on the 18th day of December, 2020, in the courtroom of the Honorable Watosa M. Sanders at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 13th day of November, 2020.
Johnny Gary,
Leflore County
Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
November 14, 21, & 28, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FANNIE
FLUCKER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-44
BY: MARY FLUKER PETITIONER
Rule 81 Summons (Summons by Publication)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Any and all known and unknown heirs of Fannie Flucker, Deceased, whose places of residence, street addresses, post office addresses are unknown to Petitioner after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by Mary Fluker, Administratrix and Petitioner seeking Determination of Heirship. Respondents other than you in this action are: Any person with a claim as an heir of Fannie Flucker, Deceased.
YOU are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 11:30 o'clock a.m. on the 4th day of January, 2021, in the courtroom of the Honorable Watosa M. Sanders at the Leflore County Chancery Court in Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 19th day of November, 2020.
Johnny Gary
Leflore County
Chancery Clerk
P.O. Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38935
BY: Yolanda, Williams
Deputy Clerk
November 21, 28, 2020
December 5, 2020
