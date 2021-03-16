IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY ROSE GIARDINA GRAHAM, DECEASED
CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-pr-6
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted to H. Donald Brock, Jr. on the 28th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, upon the Estate of Mary Rose Giardina Graham, Deceased, in Cause No. 21-pr-6 notice is hereby given requiring all persons having claims against said Estate to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this Notice. Failure to probate and register such claim for said 90 days will bar the claim.
H. Donald Brock, Jr.
Executor of the Estate of Mary Rose Giardina Graham, Deceased
H. Donald Brock, Jr.,
MBN 10076
Whittington, Brock & Swayze
P.O. Box 941
Greenwood, MS 38935-0941
Telephone: (662) 453-7325
Facsimile: (662) 453-7394 don@whittingtonlaw.com
March 2, 9, 16, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERMA LEE DAVIS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 20-PR-104
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION having been granted on the 8th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Erma Lee Davis, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
THIS the 26th day of 2021.
SHIRLEY DAVIS
ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ERMA LEE DAVIS, DECEASED
MARGARETTE MEEKS, MSB#102389
The Law Office of Margarette Meeks, PLLC PO Box 16612
Jackson, MS 39236-6612
Telephone (601) 207-2557
Facsimile (601) 385-5207 margarettemeekspllc@gmail.com Attorney for the Estate
March 2, 9,16, 2021
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
NOTICE is hereby given that Greenwood Utilities will receive proposals for One (1) New Trailer-Mounted Vacuum Excavation/Potholing System, until 2:00 PM on March 31 , 2021 . Specifications may be obtained by visiting the Central Bidding website at www.centralbidding.com or Greenwood Utilities at 101 Wright Place, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930 or 662-453-7234. Proposals may be submitted by sealed envelope or electronic submittal. Proposals delivered to 101 Wright Place, Greenwood, MS should be addressed to Margaret Campbell at Greenwood Utilities. Electron ic submittals can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions relating to the electronic submittal or reverse auction process please contact Central Bidding at 225-81 0-4814.
BIDDING WILL BE HELD BY ELECTRONIC REVERSE AUCTION ON APRIL 14, 2021 FROM 10:00 AM TO 10:30 AM CENTRAL TIME.
Vendors can register FREE at www.centralauctionhou se.com /registration.php .
Submissions wil l be evaluated and vendors submitting compliant proposals will receive an invitation to participate in the Electronic Reverse Auction . Greenwood Utilities Commission reserves the right to extend the auction date if necessary to complete the pre-quaIification process.
Each Vendor shall be requi red to ensure the delivery and receipt of its proposal by this agency prior to the date and time of the opening listed.
Greenwood Utilities reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive any informalities.
This the 9th day of March 2021.
/s/Margaret Campbell Margaret Campbell, Secretary
March 9, 16, 2021
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF KIMBERLY DAWN SIVLEY, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. E l S-0001
SHELBY SIVLEY THARPE PETITIONER
By: Shelby Sivley Tharpe, Administrator
SUMMONS
(BY PUBLICATION)
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS- AT-LAW OF KIMBERLY DAWN SIVLEY., Deceased
You have been made a Respondent(s) to a claim filed by Shelby Sivley Tharpe, Individually, as the Next of Kin, Next Friend and on Behalf of the Estate of Kimberly Dawn Sivley, Deceased. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Amended Petition for Determination of Heirs of Kimberly Dawn Sivley, deceased, and filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 26th day of Aprilt 2021at the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood, Mississippi before the Honorable Willie J. Perkins, Sr., and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleadings but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT THIS THE 11th DAY OF MARCH, 2021.
CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY
MISSISSIPPI
BY: YOLANDA WILLIAMS
/s/ Seth C. Little
Seth C. Little (MSB# l 02890)
SCHWARTZ &
ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Post Office Box 3949
Jackson, Mississippi
392017-3949
(601) 988-8888
March 16, 23, 30, 2021
