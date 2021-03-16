IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY ROSE GIARDINA GRAHAM, DECEASED

CIVIL ACTION NO. 21-pr-6

 NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted to H. Donald Brock, Jr. on the 28th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, upon the Estate of Mary Rose Giardina Graham, Deceased, in Cause No. 21-pr-6 notice is hereby given requiring all persons having claims against said Estate to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within 90 days from the date of the first publication of this Notice. Failure to probate  and register such claim for said 90 days will bar the   claim.

 H. Donald Brock, Jr.

        Executor of the Estate of    Mary Rose Giardina Graham,  Deceased

H. Donald Brock, Jr.,

 MBN 10076

Whittington,  Brock  & Swayze

P.O. Box 941

Greenwood,  MS 38935-0941

Telephone:  (662) 453-7325

Facsimile:  (662) 453-7394 don@whittingtonlaw.com

March 2, 9, 16, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERMA LEE DAVIS, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 20-PR-104

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LETTERS OF  ADMINISTRATION having been granted on the 8th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned, upon the Estate of Erma Lee Davis, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

THIS the 26th  day of 2021.

SHIRLEY DAVIS

ADMINISTRATRIX OF THE ESTATE OF ERMA LEE DAVIS, DECEASED

MARGARETTE MEEKS, MSB#102389

The Law Office of Margarette Meeks, PLLC PO Box 16612

Jackson, MS 39236-6612

Telephone (601) 207-2557

Facsimile (601) 385-5207 margarettemeekspllc@gmail.com Attorney for the Estate

March 2, 9,16, 2021

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that Greenwood Utilities will receive proposals for One (1) New Trailer-Mounted Vacuum Excavation/Potholing System, until 2:00 PM on March 31 , 2021 . Specifications may be obtained by visiting the Central Bidding website at www.centralbidding.com or Greenwood Utilities at 101 Wright Place, Greenwood, Mississippi  38930  or  662-453-7234.  Proposals may  be submitted  by  sealed  envelope  or electronic  submittal.   Proposals delivered  to  101  Wright Place, Greenwood, MS should be addressed  to Margaret  Campbell  at Greenwood  Utilities.   Electron ic submittals can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions relating to the electronic submittal or reverse auction  process please  contact Central  Bidding at 225-81 0-4814.

BIDDING WILL BE HELD BY ELECTRONIC REVERSE AUCTION ON APRIL 14, 2021 FROM 10:00 AM TO 10:30 AM CENTRAL  TIME.

Vendors can register FREE at www.centralauctionhou se.com /registration.php .

Submissions wil l be evaluated and vendors submitting compliant proposals will receive an invitation to participate in the Electronic Reverse Auction . Greenwood Utilities Commission reserves the right to extend the auction  date  if necessary to complete the pre-quaIification  process.

Each Vendor shall be requi  red to ensure the delivery and receipt of its proposal by this agency prior to the date and time of the opening listed.

Greenwood  Utilities  reserves the right to reject  any and all bids and waive any    informalities.

This the 9th day of March  2021.

/s/Margaret Campbell      Margaret Campbell, Secretary

 March 9, 16, 2021

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF KIMBERLY  DAWN  SIVLEY, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. E l S-0001

SHELBY SIVLEY THARPE    PETITIONER

By: Shelby Sivley Tharpe, Administrator

SUMMONS

(BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI COUNTY OF LEFLORE

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN  HEIRS- AT-LAW OF KIMBERLY DAWN SIVLEY., Deceased

You have been made a Respondent(s)  to  a claim  filed by Shelby Sivley Tharpe, Individually, as the Next of Kin, Next Friend and on Behalf of the Estate of Kimberly Dawn Sivley, Deceased. You are summoned to appear and defend against the Amended Petition for Determination of Heirs of Kimberly Dawn Sivley, deceased, and  filed  against  you  in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 26th day of Aprilt 2021at the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse, Greenwood,  Mississippi before  the Honorable  Willie J. Perkins,  Sr., and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgment will be entered against you for the money  or other  things  demanded  in  the Petition.  You  are not  required  to  file an  answer or other pleadings but you  may do so if you   desire.

ISSUED UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT  THIS THE 11th DAY OF     MARCH, 2021.

CHANCERY CLERK

LEFLORE COUNTY

 MISSISSIPPI

 BY:  YOLANDA WILLIAMS

                  

/s/ Seth C. Little     

Seth C. Little (MSB# l 02890)

SCHWARTZ &

ASSOCIATES, P.A.

Post Office Box 3949

Jackson,  Mississippi

392017-3949

(601) 988-8888

March 16, 23, 30, 2021

