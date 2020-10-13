NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2016 Nissan Sentra
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3GY317227
2016 Nissan Frontier
VIN: 1N6AD09U87C406564
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
September 10, 2020
October 6, 13, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JANIE LOGAN MOOR
CAUSE NO. 20-pr-00082-WMS
BY: RICHARD JAMES MOOR, JOHN DABNEY MOOR AND JOEL CARY MOOR PETITIONERS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary were granted and issued to the undersigned Co- Executors of the Estate of Janie Logan Moor, deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on September 23, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of Janie Logan Moor, deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Greenwood, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will further be barred.
WITNESS OUR SIGNATURES on this the 28th day of September, 2020.
\s\Richard James Moor
RICHARD JAMES MOOR
\s\John Dabney Moor
JOHN DABNEY MOOR
\s\Joel Cary Moor
JOEL CARY MOOR
September 29, 2020
October 6, 13, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
SEALED PROPOSALS FOR GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL; GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL CHILLED WATER PIPING EXTENSION, PREPARED BY DESIGN BUILD AND ENGINEERING SERVICES, LLC, TELEPHONE: 601-427-5460, WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE MATERIALS DEPARTMENT AT GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, 1401 RIVER RD., GREENWOOD, MS 38930 UNTIL 10:00 A.M., CENTRAL STANDARD TIME ON NOVEMBER 10, 2020 AT WHICH TIME AND PLACE THEY WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED AND READ ALOUD.
PROPOSALS MUST BE QUALIFIED UNDER MISSISSIPPI LAWS AND SHALL HOLD CURRENT CERTIFICATES OF RESPONSIBILITY AS ISSUED BY LAW.
ALL QUESTIONS SHOULD BE ADDRESSED TO DESIGN BUILD AND ENGINEERING SERVICES, LLC.
A PRE-BID CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD AT THE OFFICES OF THE GREENWOOD LEFLORE HOSPITAL, 1401 RIVER RD., GREENWOOD, MISSISSIPPI 38930 AT 10:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME ON NOVEMBER 03, 2020.
BID SECURITY IN THE FORM OF A BID BOND, CERTIFIED CHECK OR CASHIERS CHECK IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO 5% OF THE BID SHALL BE FURNISHED BY EACH BIDDER AS REQUIRED BY THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.
THE OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS, TO WAIVE ANY AND ALL INFORMALITIES, TO HOLD ALL BIDS FOR EXAMINATION FOR A PERIOD NOT TO EXCEED NINETY (90) DAYS AND TO AWARD THE CONTRACT BASED ON THE BEST BID WITHIN SAID NINETY (90) DAY PERIOD. ALL BIOS SHALL BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO SECTIONS 31-3-15 AND 31-3-21 OF THE MISSISSIPPI CODE OF 1972 AS ANNOTATED AND AMENDED, AND IN ALL CASE LAW PERTAINING THERETO.
GARY MARCHAND,
INTERIM CHIEF
EXECUTIVE OFFICER
OCTOBER 6, 13, 2020
MUNICIPAL MINUTES, CITY OF GREENWOOD, LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
OCTOBER 6, 2020, CITY COUNCIL MEETING
A RESOLUTION AMENDING §34-293 OF THE GREENWOOD CODE OF ORDINANCES ENTITILED DISPOSITION OF ABANDONED AND JUNK VEHICLES
WHEREAS, the following changes and amendments shall be made to the Greenwood Code of Ordinances:
WHEREAS. In §34-291, under Abandoned Vehicles, the definition shall be changed to “§34-292(a)”.
WHEREAS, Under Junked Vehicles, the definition shall be changed to “§34-292(b).”
§34-293(d) shall be deleted in full and said Section (d) of §34-293 shall be replaced as follows as (d):
(1) Any owner, operator or other person who violates any provision of this article may receive City ordinance citations or summons to court.
(2) Any vehicle, equipment or trailer may be towed at the expense of the owner for a violation of this article in addition to a citation or summons to appear in court.
(3) A citation or summons of this article may be served by personal service, or by United States registered return receipt or certified return receipt, postage prepaid mail addressed to the violator, or by any other commercial delivery service which can confirm delivery of the citation or summons. If the addressee refuses to accept delivery and it is so stated in the return receipt of the United States Postal Service or commercial delivery service, the written return receipt, if returned and filed with the Court, shall be deemed an actual and valid service of the citation or summons. The United States Postal Service or commercial delivery service notation that a properly addressed citation is unclaimed, refused, or other similar notation, is sufficient evidence of the addressee’s refusal to accept delivery. Service by mail or commercial delivery service is complete upon the addressee’s receipt of the citation or the addressee’s refusal to accept delivery.
WHEREAS, §34-293(e) and (g) shall be deleted.
WHEREAS, §34-293( g) shall be amended removing the words “City Council” and replacing said words with “The City of Greenwood Municipal Court”.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the findings, conclusions and statements of fact contained in the foregoing preamble are hereby adopted, ratified and incorporated herein, that the City Council of the City of Greenwood hereby amends §34-293 of the Greenwood Code of Ordinances entitled Disposition of Abandoned and Junked Vehicles.
The above and foregoing resolution having been first reduced to writing was considered section by section and then as a whole, having been introduced by Councilperson Charles E. McCoy, Sr., was duly seconded for adoption by Councilperson David Jordan, and upon a vote being called, received the following vote:
COUNCILPERSON YEA NAY
Johnny Jennings X
Ronnie Stevenson X
Charles E. McCoy, Sr.X
Andrew Powell X
David Jordan X
Carl Palmer X
Lisa Cookston Absent
The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this, the 6TH day of October, 2020.
APPROVED BY:
/s/CAROLYN MCADAMS, MAYOR
/s/RONNIE STEVENSON,
PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL
ATTEST:
/s/TAMIRA BROWN,
COUNCIL CLERK
October 13, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSE JAMES FIELDS, DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER: 19-pr-89
JAMES GERALD FIELDS, PETITIONER
RULE 81 SUMMONS
(Summons by Publication)
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: CRAIG FIELDS (address and whereabouts unknown)
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by JAMES GEREALD FIELDS, seeking to Determine Heirs of JESSE JAMES FIELDS, Deceased, in the above referenced cause. Other Defendants in this action are the unknown heirs at-law of JESSE JAMES FIELDS, Deceased.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 10:00 a.m. on the 17th day of November, 2020 in the chancery courtroom of the Leflore County Courthouse located at 310 West Market, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the Complaint or Petition. You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 9th day October 2020.
JOHNNY GARY
CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
Post Office Box 250
Greenwood, MS 38930
By: Yolanda Williams
Deputy Clerk
October 13, 20, 27, 2020
