SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on December 18, 2012, Minnie Lipsey, an unmarried woman executed a deed of trust for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns, which deed of trust was recorded on January 2, 2013, in Book 753, Page 43 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi; and Said Deed of Trust was last sold, assigned and transferred to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by assignment recorded in Book 874, Page 553 in the office of the Chancery Clerk, Leflore County, Mississippi.
WHEREAS, the holder of the deed of trust at the time of the substitution substituted McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC as Trustee, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded on October 28, 2019, and spread at large upon the records in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Book 0870, Page 266, prior to the posting and publication of this notice; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of the deed of trust, and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust, and the legal holder of said indebtedness, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land, property and improvements in accordance with the terms of the deed of trust for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, Substitute Trustee’s fees and expenses of sale;
THEREFORE, on September 23, 2020, the undersigned Substitute Trustee in the deed of trust, will offer for sale at public outcry and sell to the highest bidder for cash, within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the South steps of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood, Mississippi, the following described land, property and improvements lying and being situate in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
LOT 71 IN RISING SUN ADDITION NO. 2 AS SAID LOT IS SHOWN UPON THE MAP OF SAID ADDITION RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6 AT PAGE 11 OF THE RECORDS OF MAPS OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI.
Commonly Known as:
111 Boyd Circle,
Greenwood, MS 38930
I WILL CONVEY only such title as is vested in the Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this the 28th day of August, 2020
/-s-/ Robert M. Peebles, III
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Substitute Trustee
1052 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 211
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(770)643-2148
File No.: 5664619
September 2, 9, 16, 2020
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
2013 CHEVROLET IMPALA
Vin#: 2G1WC5E35D1105525
2001 Jeep SPT
VIN#: 1J4FT48S61L541935
2010 CHEVROLET BLS
VIN#: 1g1AB1F55A7121972
2000 NISSAN SXG
VIN#: 3N1CB51D2YL331699
2019 NISSAN ALTIMA
VIN#: 1N4BL4BV0KN326859
2015 NISSAN ALTIMA
VIN#: 1N4AL3AP9FN367764
2000 HONDA UEX
1HGCG225XYA000687
2006 CHEVROLET QLT
VIN#: 2CNDL63F766108350
2007 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
VIN#: 2CNDL13F976091247
2003 FORD EXPLORER SPORT TRAC
VIN#:1FMZU67E23UC22046
1996 PLYMOUTH NEO
VIN#:1P3ES27CXTD504631
2007 FORD CROWN VICTORIA
VIN#:2FAFP71W87X142793
2005 PONTIAX AZTEK
VIN#:367DA03EX5S501966
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
September 2, 9, 2020
