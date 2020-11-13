N THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED

BY: JEMMIE DALE GATLIN    PETITIONER

CAUSE NO.  20-pr-63

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Administrator's Notice To Creditors of ELLAWESE GATLIN A/KIA ELLA W. GATLIN, Deceased:

Letters of Administration having been granted on the  23rd day of September, A.D., 2020,

by the Chancery Clerk of the Leflore County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of ELLAWESE GATLIN A/K/A ELLA W. GATLIN, Deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration  according to law within ninety (90) days from this date, or they will be forever barred.

This the 12th day of  November, A.D., 2020.

JEMMIE DALE GATLIN, ADMINISTRATOR

OF THE ESTATE OF

ELLA W. GATLIN, DECEASED

Carlos D. Palmer, MSB #100778

Attorney-at-Law

Palmer Law Services, LLC

115 Fulton Street

P.O. Box 272

Greenwood, MS 38935-0272

Telephone:  (662) 459-9111

Fax: (662) 459-9115

November 13, 20, 27, 2020

