NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 15th day of September, 2020, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 20-PR-77, to Deborah Elizabeth Reid upon the estate of Clarke D. Bishop, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law with ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This 15th day of September, 2020.
/s/: Deborah Elizabeth Reid, Executrix of the Estate of Clarke D. Bishop, Deseased.
September 16, 22, 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.