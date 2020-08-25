Greenwood Leflore Consolidated
School District
Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 1 East
The SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 1 East, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 10:00 a.m. on the 1st day of September, 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting & Fishing Bid” # 16-21N-1E on approximately 163.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated
School District
Hunting & Fishing
Bid, 16-21N-1E, containing
163.00 acres
1901Highway 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 1st day of September 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
August 18, 25, 2020
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated
School District
Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 1 East
229.00 acres, m/l, located in the N ½ of Holmes County Line being in Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 1 East, Leflore County, Mississippi.
Sealed bids may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 10:00 a.m. on the 1st day of September, 2020. Bids shall be plainly marked "Hunting & Fishing Bid" # 16-17N-1E on approximately 229.00 acres, m/l.
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated
School District
Hunting & Fishing Bid, 16-17N-1E, containing 229.00 acres
1901 Highway 82 West Post Office Box 1497
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 1st day of September 2020. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
August 18, 25, 2020
Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
August 18, 25, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF JIMMIE CLARDY
NORWOOD, DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Jimmie Clardy Norwood, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-pr-51 on the 30th day of June, 2020, to the undersigned as Executor of said Estate. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or the
This the 11th day of August, 2020, which is the date of first publication of this notice.
\s\ Glenn Everett Norwood, Jr.
Glenn Everett Norwood, Jr., Executor
Estate of Jimmie Clardy Norwood, Deceased
August 11, 18 , 25, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of August 2020, T & D Fish Farms Inc., of PO Box 42, Inverness, MS 38753 filed application No. MS-GW-17552 for a permit to divert or withdraw the public waters of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use from the Meridian-Upper Wilcocox Aquifer, in the county of Leflore, for Fish Culture purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount of water at the indicated location:
Permit No.: MS-GW-17552
Volume: 0.09 MG/D
Rate: 250 GPM
Location: SE, SE, S12, T17N, R02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, ATTN: Chris Hawkins, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. Letters of protest must be received within ten (10) days of this publication. If not protested, a permit will be issued on or after (10) days following publication date.
If protested, the application will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, on or after, Tuesday, the 8th day of September, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
OFFICE OF LAND AND WATER RESOURCES
Chris Hawkins, P.E.
Chief, Permitting Certification, and Compliance Division
August 25, 2020
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
Dodge GSX 2012
Vin#: 2C4RDGCG5CR219267
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
August 25, 2020
September 1, 8, 2020
