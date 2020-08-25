Greenwood Leflore Consolidated

School District

Public Notice of Invitation to  Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease

To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in                                      Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:

            Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 1 East

The SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 1 East, Leflore County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the                    Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located  at     1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 10:00 a.m. on the 1st day of            September, 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel.  Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting & Fishing Bid” # 16-21N-1E on approximately 163.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:

                Greenwood Leflore Consolidated

School District

Hunting & Fishing

Bid, 16-21N-1E, containing

163.00 acres

1901Highway 82 West

 Greenwood, Mississippi 38930

All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 1st day of September 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter.  The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972,      Sec. 29-3-41.

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District

Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent

August 18, 25, 2020      

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated

School District

Public Notice of Invitation to  Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease

To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in                                      Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:

            Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 1 East

229.00 acres, m/l, located in the N ½ of Holmes County Line being in Section 16,                 Township 17 North,  Range 1 East, Leflore County, Mississippi.

You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the                    Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 10:00 a.m. on the 1st day of            September, 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel.  Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting & Fishing Bid” # 16-17N-1E on approximately 229.00 acres, m/l, addressed to:

                Greenwood Leflore Consolidated

School District

    Hunting & Fishing Bid, 16-17N-1E, containing 229.00 acres

1901 Highway 82 West              Post Office Box 1497

Greenwood, Mississippi 38930

All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 1st day of September 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter.  The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District

Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent

August 18, 25, 2020 

           

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO THE CREDITORS OF JIMMIE CLARDY

NORWOOD, DECEASED:

    

Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of Jimmie Clardy Norwood, Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 20-pr-51 on the 30th  day of June, 2020, to the undersigned as Executor of said Estate.  All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or the

This the 11th day of August, 2020, which is the date of first publication of this notice.

                 \s\ Glenn Everett Norwood, Jr.                                   

                Glenn Everett Norwood, Jr., Executor

Estate of Jimmie Clardy Norwood, Deceased

August 11, 18 , 25, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO DIVERT OR

WITHDRAW FOR

BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of August 2020, T & D Fish Farms Inc., of PO Box 42, Inverness, MS 38753 filed application No. MS-GW-17552 for a permit to divert or withdraw the public waters of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use from the Meridian-Upper Wilcocox Aquifer, in the county of Leflore, for Fish Culture purposes, subject to existing rights, the following amount of water at the indicated location:

Permit No.: MS-GW-17552      

Volume: 0.09 MG/D

Rate: 250 GPM

Location: SE, SE, S12, T17N, R02W

Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, ATTN: Chris Hawkins, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. Letters of protest must be received within ten (10) days of this publication. If not protested, a permit will be issued on or after (10) days following publication date.

If protested, the application will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, on or after, Tuesday, the 8th day of September, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.

OFFICE OF LAND AND WATER RESOURCES

Chris Hawkins, P.E.

Chief, Permitting Certification, and Compliance Division

August 25, 2020

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:

Dodge GSX 2012

Vin#: 2C4RDGCG5CR219267

An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Thursday, September 10  at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.

August 25, 2020

September 1, 8, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.