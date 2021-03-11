REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS FOR LAWN CARE SERVICES

The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi (GHA) will accept

proposals to provide Lawn Care Services for its properties located at Brazil Homes, Rising Sun, Henry Homes, Crestview Homes, Hayes Homes, Bessie Threadgill Homes, and Williamson Homes at 111 East Washington Street or at P. O. Box 1847, Greenwood, Mississippi 38935 until noon, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

 

A complete Request for Proposals package may be obtained by contacting the GHA at (662) 392-6185. The Authority urges all potential bidders to please inspect the property before bidding.

The GHA reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities therein to determine the best proposal. The right is also reserved to hold all proposals for as long as thirty (30) days before awarding a contract.

The Greenwood Housing Authority is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

February 25, 2021

March 4, 11, 2021

NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicles has been abandoned at Bond’s Towing Service, 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS:

2010 Pontiac

VIN: 1G2ZA5EB0A4162379

2014 Dodge

VIN: 2C3CDXBG1EH155054

2012 Ford

VIN: 3FAHP0GA1CR270930

1999 Mercury

VIN: 4M2ZU52E6XUJ13241

2017 KIA

VIN: 5XXGT4L32JG232523

An outstanding invoice is to be paid.  Auction for this vehicle will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. at 306 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, MS.  Call 662-451-7888.

March 11, 18, 25, 2021

