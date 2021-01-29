IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CONSTANCE OSBORNE, DECEASED
CASSIE OSBORNE, JR. ADMINISTRATOR
PETITIONER
V.
All unknown heirs at law of CONSTANCE OSBORNE and any parties having or claiming an interest in the estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE, whether equitable or legal
DEFENDANTS
CAUSE NUMBER-19-PR-7
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
THE COUNTY OF LEFLORE
TO: All unknown heirs at law of Constance Osborne, and any parties having or claiming an interest in the estate of Constance Osborne., whether equitable or legal.
You have been made a Defendants/Respondents to the Petition for Determination and Adjudication of Heirs and Other Relief filed in the Leflore County Chancery Court by CASSIE OSBORNE, JR., Administrator of the Estate of CONSTANCE OSBORNE., DECEASED, seeking the Court's Order determining and finding that the persons listed in the Petition for Determination of Heirship filed in this matter are the only heirs at law of CONSTANCE OSBORNE., DECEASED.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 AM on February 19, 2021, in one of the courtrooms on the second floor of the Leflore County Courthouse, located at 300 Market Street, Greenwood, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the relief or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file a respoiise or other pleading in this matter; however, you may mail or Hand-deliver a written Response to this Petition to Attorney Solomon C. Osborne.Sr. at 216 Star Street, Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.
YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THlRTY DAYS AFTER the date of the first publication of this summons.
You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 13th day of January, 2021.
JOHNNY GARY, JR, CHANCERY CLERK
LEFLORE COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
BY: /s/Yolanda Williams, D.C.
January 15, 22, 29, 2021
February 5, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Secure Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 11:00 o'clock AM on Monday, February 1, 2021, at its self- storage facility located at 707 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #149
Rasheka Hammond
304 Sineca Avenue
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 093
Lamorris Hampton
5245 Lockinvar Road
Memphis, Tn 38116
Unit # 070
Brittany Lucas
1800 Grenada Blvd. Lot 5
Greenwood, MS 38930
January 29, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Rebel Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o'clock AM on Monday, February 1, 2021 at its self- storage facility located at 706 Tallahatchie Street, Greenwood, Mississippi , the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #043
Kim Dawson
102 Center Street
Itta Bena, MS 38941
Unit # 033
Trey Hammond
2048 Louise Street
Sulfur, LA 70663
January 29, 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Elmo Land, Inc. D/B/A Greenwood Mini Storage, hereby gives notice that pursuant to the provisions of Section 85-7-125 Mississippi Code Annotated (1972 Edition as amended) it will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash at 10:30 o'clock AM on Friday, February 15, 2021, at its self- storage facility located at 1606 Chickasaw Street, Greenwood, Mississippi, the contents of the following units of the facility occupied as follows:
Unit #617
Derrick Baker
74 CR 326
Carrollton, MS 38917
Unit #109
Linda Cain
1304 Roosevelt Avenue
Apt G
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit # 720
Kendrick Griggs
875 William Blvd.
Ridgeland, MS 39157
Unit #132
MTS Greenwood
P.O. Box 10302
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit #098
Blake Overstreet
304 W. Cleveland
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit #729
Chela Stamps
225 Swan Drive
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit #D06
Ebony Thomas
1605 Alla Court
Greenwood, MS 38930
Unit #133
Monique White
403 3rd Avenue N
Greenwood, MS 38930
January 29, 2021
