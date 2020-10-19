NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Meeks Towing Services at 411 Pearl Street, Greenwood, MS 38930::
2003 MAZDA PR5
VIN: JM1BJ245X31112200
2012 NISSAN ROGUE
VIN: JN8AS5MT5CW296431
2003 HONDA ODYSSEY
VIN: 5FNRL18903B088447
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for these vehicles will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 411 Pearl Street, Greenwood, MS 38930.
October 3, 10, 17, 2020
