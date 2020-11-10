IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
GENEVA E. JOHNSON, DECEASED CAUSE NO. 20-pr-88
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration were granted and issued to the undersigned as Administratrix of the Estate of GENEVA E. JOHNSON, Deceased, by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, on the 19th day of October, 2020, and notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against the Estate of said GENEVA E. JOHNSON, Deceased, to present the same to the Clerk of said Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi, for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this the 20th day of October, 2020.
/s/ Gloria J. Addison GLORIA J. ADDISON
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
P.O. Drawer 1640 Greenwood, MS 38930
(662) 453-7373
October 27, 2020
November 3, 10, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the project named below, will be received by the Housing Authority of the
City of Greenwood, 111 East Washington Sreet, Greenwood, MS 38930, until 3:30 P.M., Friday, December 4, 2020.
LOCATION OF BIDS
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood III East Washington Street Greenwood, MS 38930
PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS ENTITLED: REPLACEMENT
OF HOUSING@
1301 MS Ave Apt 2C
Threadgill Homes
THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF GREEN'vVOOD
GREENWOOD, MS
May be inspected at the office of the Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, MS:
(a) Qualified Prime (General) Contractors, Sub-contractors and Material Suppliers may obtain one set of plans.
Proposals shall be submitted in duplicate only upon the blank proposal forms provided with the specifications and must be accompanied by Proposal Security in the form of Certified Check or acceptable Bid Bond in the amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the Base Bid, if necessary, such security to be forfeited as liquidated damages, not penalty, by any bidder who fails to carry out the terms of the proposal, execute contract and post Performance Bond in the form and amount within the time specified. The Bid Bond, if used, shall be payable to the Owner.
Bids on the project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the project and no bid withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the project for a period of forty· five (45) days.
All bids submitted in excess of $50,000.00 by a Prime or Sub-contractor to do any erection, building, construction, repair, maintenance or related work must comply with the MS
Contractors Act of 1988, by securing a Certificate of Responsibility from the State Board of Contractors.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids on any and all projects an
OWNER:
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood 111
East Washington Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Telephone: (662) 453-48221 Fax (662) 455-3547
November 3, 10, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the project named below, will be received by the Housing Authority of the
City of Greenwood, III East Washington Street, Greenwood, MS 38930, until 3:30 P.M., Friday, December 4, 2020.
LOCATION OF BIDS
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood III East Washington Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS ENTITLED: REPLACEMENT OF
HOUSING AT 2596 A Luther Drive
THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF GREEN\VOOD
GREENWOOD,MS
May be inspected at the office of the Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood, MS:
(a) Qualified Prime (General) Contractors, Sub-contractors and Material Suppliers may obtain one set of plans.
Proposals shall be submitted in duplicate only upon the blank proposal forms provided with the specifications and must be accompanied by Proposal Security in the form of Certified Check or acceptable Bid Bond in the amount equal to at least five percent (5%) of the Base Bid, if necessary, such security to be forfeited as liquidated damages, not penalty, by any bidder who fails to carry out the terms of the proposal, execute contract and post Performance Bond in the form and amount within the time specified. The Bid Bond, if used, shall be payable to the Owner.
Bids on the project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the project and no bid withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the project for a period of forty· five (45) days.
All bids submitted in excess of $50,000.00 by a Prime or Sub-contractor to do any erection, building, construction, repair, maintenance or related work must comply with the MS
Contractors Act of 1988, by securing a Certificate of Responsibility from the State Board of Contractors.
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids on any and all projects and to
waive informalities.
OWNER:
The Housing Authority of the City of Greenwood 111
East Washington Street
Greenwood, MS 38930
Telephone: (662) 453-48221 Fax (662) 455-3547
November 3, 10, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2001 Oldsmobile Bravada
VIN: 1GHDT13W812134897
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
November 10, 17, 24, 2020
PUBLICATION FOR BID
ASBESTOS REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL AS PART OF THE DREW BLIGHT ELIMINATION PROGRAM
The Mayor and Alderpeople of the City of Drew, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids for the Drew’s Blight Elimination Program – Asbestos Removal and Disposal at one (1) residential structures until 9:00 AM CST, December 8th, 2020 at Drew City Hall, 130 W. Shaw Avenue, Drew, MS 38737 at which time all Bids will be opened, tabulated and taken under advisement. Bids will be award by the City and the Blight Partner following review and approval.
Bids will be for removal and disposal of all asbestos materials listed in the Asbestos Inspection Reports for each property prepared by Chris Pearson of Pearson Environmental (included in the bid packet) within (3) residential structure at the following addresses:
1. 122 West Gertrude Street, Drew, MS 38737
NOTE: This is in addition to three (3) other residential properties in Drew that are being advertised concurrently.
ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packets.
Bid packages may be picked up at Drew City Hall, 130 W. Shaw Avenue, Drew, MS or can be requested digitally by emailing michelle@deltadb.org.
Bidder must be a licensed contractor by the State of Mississippi.
Bidder must be listed as an Asbestos Contractor on the MDEQ Mississippi Asbestos Abatement Certifications website.
Bidder must be bonded and licensed by the State of Mississippi. Bidder minimum insurance requirements are $1,000,000.00 per occurrence and $2,000,000.00 aggregate for General Liability (GL) and $1,000,000.00 per accident and $1,000,000.00 policy limit for Worker’s Compensation (WC).
Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.
The City of Drew reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities. The City reserves the right to reject from a Bidder who has not paid, or satisfactorily settled, all bills due all persons furnishing labor, equipment, and supplies on former contracts with the City; or having defaulted on a previous contract. The award, if made, will be made to the party submitting the lowest and best responsible bid deemed most favorable to the City.
By: Mayor Harvey Burchfield
Drew, MS
November 10, 24, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO DIVERT OR
WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 29th of October 2020, Richard E. Davidson, Jr., 336 Lakeview Drive, Tchula, MS 39169 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-51384
Acres: 96
Location:
SW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 28, T18N, R01E
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 18th day of December, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
November 10, 2020
LAND AUCTION NOTICE
The Office of the Mississippi Secretary of State (hereinafter referred to as “Office”) will make available for sale 123 State-owned tax-forfeited properties in Leflore County, Mississippi, by online auction, pursuant to Section 29-1-37(3) of the Mississippi Code. Bids may be placed beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, and must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Bids may only be placed using the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website: http://www.sos.ms.gov/Public-Lands/Pages/Tax-Forfeited-Auction.aspx.
1. The auction is subject to the following terms and conditions:
a. All bids and offers to sell are subject to the approval of the Office of the Governor.
b. The Office of the Secretary of State reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
c. Priority will be given to the highest bidder subject to (1)(f) below; ties will be broken in favor of the highest tie-breaking bid received.
d. The first bidder to offer a bid amount equal to or greater than the Buy It Now Price will be offered the property for that amount at that time.
e. Bids for properties subject to applications filed before October 14, 2020 will be processed after said applications are processed, and bids may be cancelled if the property is sold in response to such an application.
f. The properties are conveyed “as-is”; no representations are made as to condition or access of the properties.
g. Payment must be received by this Office within seven (7) calendar days of receiving the official offer to sell from this Office.
h. All sales are final and no refunds will be made.
2. Said parcels were acquired by the State of Mississippi by forfeiture for non-payment of ad valorem taxes. Tax title to the listed parcels is believed to be good. The State of Mississippi will convey such title as is vested in it.
3. Individuals or corporations may submit bids. By law, nonresident aliens or associations composed in whole or in part of nonresident aliens may not bid. No more than one-hundred sixty (160) acres of State-owned tax forfeited property may be purchased by one (1) person within one (1) year.
More information on each parcel can be obtained at the Secretary of State’s website (www.sos.ms.gov), Y’all Business (yallbusiness.sos.ms.gov), or by calling (601) 359-5156 or toll free (in-state) at 1-866-TFLANDS (835-2637). A copy of the full listing of properties along with a map and additional information may be obtained at the Secretary of State’s website: http://www.sos.ms.gov/Public-Lands/Pages/Tax-Forfeited-Auction.aspx.
This the 30th day of September 2020.
Michael Watson
Mississippi Secretary of State
Public Lands Division
By: WILLIAM G. CHENEY,
Assistant Secretary of State
October, 28, 2020
November 4, 11, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2009 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4AL21E69N411796
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
November 11, 18, 25, 2020
NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE
STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
COUNTY OF LEFLORE
WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 15, 2003, executed by REGINA GLENN, conveying certain real property therein described to WHITTINGTON BROCK SWAYZE & DALE, as Trustee, for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR DIVERSIFIED CAPITAL CORPORATION OF TENNESSEE, Original Beneficiary, to secure the indebtedness therein described, as same appears of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Leflore County, Mississippi filed and recorded July 18, 2003, in Deed Book 592, Page 44 ; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2017-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2017-3; and
WHEREAS, Rubin Lublin, LLC has been appointed as Substitute Trustee; and
NOW, THEREFORE, the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee shall, on December 9, 2020 within the lawful hours of sale between 11:00AM and 4:00PM at the south steps of the Courthouse proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
LOT 4, THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 5, AND THE NORTH HALF OF LOT 6 IN BLOCK 6, VARDAMAN ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF SIDON A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO A MAP OR PLAT THEREOF WHICH IS ON FILE OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OR THE CHANCERY CLERK OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MS. IN PLAT BOOK 1 AT PAGE 2, REFERENCE TO WHICH IS HEREBY MADE IN AID OF AND AS A PART OF THIS DESCRIPTION
PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 204 WEST BROWN, SIDON, MS 38954. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.
Title to the above described property is believed to be good, but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Rubin Lublin, LLC
428 North Lamar Blvd,
Suite 107
Oxford, MS 38655
Tel: (877) 813-0992
Fax: (470) 508-9401
November 11, 18, 25, 2020
December 2, 2020
