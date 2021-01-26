NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2012 Chevrolet Impala
VIN: 2G1WG5E37C1278126
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
January 19, 26, 2021
February 2, 2021
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on January 19, 2021 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for General Fund.
Account No: 001-000-398
Descrip: Retained Revenue
Current Budget: $831,581.00
Increase: $100,000.00
Revised Budget: $931,581.00
Account No: 001-040-603
Descrip: Legal Settlement
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $100,000.00
Revised Budget: $100,000.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Lisa Cookston, seconded by Councilperson Charles E. McCoy, and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy,Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan yea, Carl Palmer absent. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 19th day of January 2021.
January 26, 2021
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Greenwood did on January 19, 2021 amend the City’s budget for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021. Said amendment exceeded the ten (10%) of the total amount authorized to be expended when the original budget was adopted and is published pursuant to Section 21-35-25.
BUDGET ADJUSTMENT
Description: This adjustment budgets funds for Solid Waste Enterprise Fund.
Account No: 420-000-381
Descrip: Operating Trans In
Current Budget: $.00
Increase: $5,000.00
Revised Budget: $5,000.00
Account No: 420-220-680
Descrip: Repairs/Garbage
Current Budget: $18,000.00
Increase: $5,000.00
Revised Budget: $23,000.00
Account No: 001-040-695
Descrip: Contigency
Current Budget: $100,000.00
Increase: $.00
Decrease: $5,000.00
RevisedBudget: $95,000.00
Account No: 001-550-650
Descrip: Operating Trans Out
Current Bud:get $.00
Increase: $5,000.00
New Budget: $126,937.00
Upon consideration of this budget amendment by the City Council, motion was made by Councilperson Lisa Cookston, seconded by Councilperson Charles E. McCoy, Sr., and upon a vote being called received the following vote: Johnny Jennings absent, Lisa Cookston yea, Ronnie Stevenson yea, Charles E. McCoy, Sr. yea, Andrew Powell yea, David Jordan yea, Carl Palmer yea. The President of the Council then declared the motion passed and adopted this the 19th day of January 2021.
January 26, 2021
