SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated April 30, 2018, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Chancery Court in Leflore County, Mississippi, on April 30, 2018, in Book 845 at Page 403 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in said county and state, Carl D. Harlin and Tracy M. Harlin did grant and convey unto W. Dean Belk, as Trustee for Planters Bank & Trust
Company, beneficiary, the property therein described, to secure the promissory note therein referred to; and
WHEREAS, the undersigned having been duly appointed Substitute Trustee in the place and stead of W. Dean Belk, Trustee in said Deed of Trust, by instrument dated September 8, 2020, and recorded September 16, 2020, in Book 2020, Page 1995 of the Records of Mortgages and Deeds of Trust on Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, said Substitution of Trustee having been actually spread at large upon the said records before the publishing of the foreclosure notice; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, and the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable, and having been requested by the owner of said indebtedness and Deed of Trust so to do, I, RICHARD A. OAKES, as Substitute Trustee, as aforementioned, will on Friday, November 20, 2020, between the hours of
11:00 o'clock A.M. and 4:00 o'clock P.M. being the legal hours of sale, offer for sale at public auction for cash to the highest and best bidder at the South front door of the Leflore County Courthouse in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, the following described property conveyed by said Deed of Trust, lying and being situate in Leflore County, Mississippi, to-wit:
Lot Two (2) in Block Seventeen (17) of the Boulevard Addition to North Greenwood in the City of Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, as said lot is shown upon the plat of said Addition recorded in Map Book 2 at Page 19 of the map records on file in the office of the chancery clerk of said county and state.
The sale of said property will be subject to all taxes which are a lien on the said property, to any state of facts an accurate survey of said premises would reveal, and to all recorded restrictions, easements, and mineral conveyances of record.
As Substitute Trustee, I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, on this the 23rd day of October, 2020.
/s/ Richard A. Oakes
RICHARD A. OAKES
BURGOON & OAKES, P.C.
107 Fulton St.
Post Office Drawer 1640
Greenwood, MS 38935-1640
(662) 453-7373
October 29, 2020
November 5, 12,19, 2020
PUBLICATION FOR BID
ASBESTOS REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL AS PART OF THE GREENWOOD BLIGHT ELIMINATION
PROGRAM
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids for the Greenwood’s Blight Elimination Program – Asbestos Removal and Disposal at three (3) residential structures until 2:00 PM CST, December 9th, 2020 at Greenwood City Hall, Department of Community Development 101 West Church Street, Conference Room 240, Greenwood, MS 38930 at which time all Bids will be opened, tabulated and taken under advisement. Bids will be award by the City and the Blight Partner after City Council approval.
Bids will be for removal and disposal of all asbestos materials listed in the Asbestos Inspection Reports for each property prepared by Chris Pearson with Pearson Environmental (included in the bid packet) within structures on three (3) residential parcels at the following addresses:
1. 1207 Mississippi Avenue, Greenwood, MS 38930
2. 509 State Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
3. 216 McNeill Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packets.
Bid packages may be picked up at Greenwood City Hall, Department of Community Development, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS or can be requested digitally by emailing michelle@deltadb.org.
Bidder must be a licensed contractor by the State of Mississippi.
Bidder must be listed as an Asbestos Contractor on the MDEQ Mississippi Asbestos Abatement Certifications website.
Bidder must be bonded and licensed by the State of Mississippi. Bidder minimum insurance requirements are $1,000,000.00 per occurrence and $2,000,000.00 aggregate for General Liability (GL) and $1,000,000.00 per accident and $1,000,000.00 policy limit for Worker’s Compensation (WC).
Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.
The City of Greenwood reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities. The City reserves the right to reject from a Bidder who has not paid, or satisfactorily settled, all bills due all persons furnishing labor, equipment, and supplies on former contracts with the City; or having defaulted on a previous contract. The award, if made, will be made to the party submitting the lowest and best responsible bid deemed most favorable to the City.
By: Mayor Carolyn McAdams
Greenwood, MS
November 5, 19, 2020
PUBLICATION FOR BID
DEMOLITION/DISPOSAL/
REGRADING AS PART OF THE GREENWOOD BLIGHT ELIMINATION
PROGRAM
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Greenwood, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids for the Greenwood’s Blight Elimination Program – Demolition, Disposal, and Clean up of nine (9) residential parcels with structures including slabs and foundations until 2:00 PM CST, December 9th, 2020 at Greenwood City Hall, Department of Community Development 101 West Church Street, Conference Room 240, Greenwood, MS 38930 at which time all Bids will be opened, tabulated and taken under advisement. Bids will be award by the City and the Blight Partner after City Council approval.
Bids will be for supplying of all labor and materials necessary to demolish of structures, remove slabs, foundations, and footings on nine (9) parcels, to deposit and compact backfill materials, and to re-seed the sites located at the following addresses:
1. 600 Hope Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
2. 421/423 Barrentine Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
3. 1207 Mississippi Avenue, Greenwood, MS 38930
4. 505, 507, & 509 State Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
5. 345 West Adams Avenue, Greenwood, MS 38930
6. 404 2nd Avenue North, Greenwood, MS 38930
7. 216 McNeill Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
8. 216 #5 McNeill Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
9. 216 #7 McNeill Street, Greenwood, MS 38930
ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packages.
Bid packages may be picked up at Greenwood City Hall, Department of Community Development, 101 West Church Street, Greenwood, MS or can be requested digitally by emailing michelle@deltadb.org.
Bidder must be a licensed contractor by the State of Mississippi.
Bidder must be bonded and licensed by the State of Mississippi. Bidder minimum insurance requirements are $1,000,000.00 per occurrence and $2,000,000.00 aggregate for General Liability (GL) and $1,000,000.00 per accident and $1,000,000.00 policy limit for Worker’s Compensation (WC).
Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.
The City of Greenwood reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities. The City reserves the right to reject from a Bidder who has not paid, or satisfactorily settled, all bills due all persons furnishing labor, equipment, and supplies on former contracts with the City; or having defaulted on a previous contract. The award, if made, will be made to the party submitting the lowest and best responsible bid deemed most favorable to the City.
By: Mayor Carolyn McAdams
Greenwood, MS
November 5, 19, 2020
BID ADVERTISEMENT
R. H. BEARDEN
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
REMOVAL AND
REPLACEMENT OF ROOF SYSTEM PROJECT
The West Tallahatchie School District is seeking bids for construction services at the R. H. Bearden Elementary School. The construction service is Removal and Replacement of Roof Systems. The plans and specifications provide the details required for this Removal and Replacement Roof System Project. Plans and Specifications are available from the West Tallahatchie School District at 6470 Friendship West Road, Sumner, MS 38957. Plans and Specifications maybe picked up and/or provided electronically. Copies of the Plan and Specifications can be obtained by contacting Kemmery Hill, kehill@wtsd.k12.ms.us, 662-375-9291 or from the address above.
Sealed Bids in duplicate will be received by the West Tallahatchie School Board Representative until 12:00 noon local time on December 14, 2020 in the Board Room at the West Tallahatchie School District Office, located at 6470 Friendship West Road, Sumner, MS 38957, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read at 1:00 p.m. for construction of the project
The bid bond shall be payable unconditionally to West Tallahatchie School District. Bids on the project must be received on or before the period scheduled for the project and no bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the project - for a period of 45 days. All bids submitted must comply with requirements of Chapter 3, Title 31 (Section 31-3-1 et seq.) of Mississippi Code of 1972 as amended.
The West Tallahatchie School District is an equal opportunity employer and hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered unto pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, age, disability, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The West Tallahatchie School District reserves the right to reject any and/or all submittals, waive technicalities, informalities or irregularities in the submittals received, solicit new submittals or to choose that submittal which is deemed to be in the best interest of the District.
Dr. Sherry Ellington
Superintendent of Education
November 12, 19, 2020
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO THE CREDITORS OF WILLIAM RUSSELL, JR., DECEASED:
Letters Testamentary on the Last Will and Testament of William Russell, Jr., Deceased, were issued by the Chancery Court of Leflore County, Mississippi in Cause No. 18-pr-82 on the 4th day of October, 2018, to the undersigned as the Executor of said Estate. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby notified that they are required to have the same probated and registered by the Clerk of said Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this notice or they will be forever barred.
This the 12th day of November, 2020, which is the date of first publication of this notice.
/s/ Dennis Earl Cheeks, Executor
Estate of William Russell, Jr., Deceased
November 12, 19, 26, 2020
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF LEFLORE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
Mercedes (Ruth) Myvett PLAINTIFF
VS.
Daniel Earnest Myvett DEFENDANT
CIVIL ACTION FILE NO. 20-cv-125
SUMMONS BY
PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF
MISSISSIPPI
TO: Daniel Earnest Myvett
Non-Resident of State of MS
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by the Plaintift Mercedes (Ruth) Myvett, seeking a divorce in the above styled cause. You are the only defendant in this action.
You must file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within thirty (30) days of the date of first publication and you are also required to mail or hand-deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you to James K. Littleton, Esq., of Littleton Law Office, Attorney for the Plaintiff(s), whose post office address is P. 0. Box 1155, Greenwood, MS 38935.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint filed against you in this action at 10:00 O'Clock A..M. on the 18th day of December, 2020, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Leflore COlmty Courthouse in Greenwood, Leflore County, Mississippi, and in case of your failme to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 9th day of November, 2020
Yolanda Williams, D.C.
Clerk of Leflore County,
Mississippi
November 12, 19, 26, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles have been abandoned at Hoover Car Care, 1825 Carrollton, Greenwood, MS:
2005 Nissan Altima
VIN: 1N4AL11D05N904787
2013 Chevrolet Sonic
1G1JC5SH4D4117289
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 1825 Carrollton Ave, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-1775.
November 12, 19, 26, 2020
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood:
2004 GMC Yukon
Vin#: 1GKEC13Z14R314677
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Anytime Towing, 617 Hwy. 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930. Call 662-392-8095.
November 19, 26, 2020
