Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District
Public Notice of Invitation to Bid for a Hunting & Fishing Lease
To all persons interested in the following described Hunting & Fishing Land in Leflore County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 2 West
485.30 acres, m/l, located in the N ½ of NW 1/4; S ½ of N ½ of NW ¼; S ½ of NW ¼; N ½ of NE ¼; N ½ of S ½ of NE ¼; S ½ of S ½ of NE ¼; E ½ of SW ¼; SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 21 North, Range 2 West, Leflore County, Mississippi.
You are hereby notified that sealed bids to lease for a Hunting & Fishing Lease on the above described Sixteenth Section Lands, or lands in lieu thereof, may be filed with the Superintendent of Education of Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District located at 1901 Highway 82 West, Greenwood Mississippi 38930, on or before 3:00 p.m. on the 1st day of December 2020. The sealed bids shall be submitted for the ENTIRE PARCEL and must include 100% of the amount bid for that parcel. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and shall be plainly marked on the outside of the envelope “Hunting & Fishing Bid” # 16-21N-2W on approximately 485.30 acres, m/l, addressed to:
Hunting & Fishing Bid, 16-21N-2W, containing 485.30 acres
1901 Highway 82 West
Greenwood, Mississippi 38930
All bids will be opened at 5:00 p.m. on the 1st day of December 2020, or as soon as possible thereafter. The Board reserves the right to reduce the term and reject all bids, but if any bid is accepted, the Board will award said Hunting & Fishing Lease pursuant to Miss. Code of 1972, Sec. 29-3-41.
Dr. Mary Brown, Superintendent
November 17, 24, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Nissan, 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2001 Oldsmobile Bravada
VIN: 1GHDT13W812134897
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69900 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
November 10, 17, 24, 2020
PUBLICATION FOR BID
ASBESTOS REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL AS PART OF THE DREW BLIGHT ELIMINATION PROGRAM
The Mayor and Alderpeople of the City of Drew, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids for the Drew’s Blight Elimination Program – Asbestos Removal and Disposal at one (1) residential structures until 9:00 AM CST, December 8th, 2020 at Drew City Hall, 130 W. Shaw Avenue, Drew, MS 38737 at which time all Bids will be opened, tabulated and taken under advisement. Bids will be award by the City and the Blight Partner following review and approval.
Bids will be for removal and disposal of all asbestos materials listed in the Asbestos Inspection Reports for each property prepared by Chris Pearson of Pearson Environmental (included in the bid packet) within (3) residential structure at the following addresses:
1. 122 West Gertrude Street, Drew, MS 38737
NOTE: This is in addition to three (3) other residential properties in Drew that are being advertised concurrently.
ALL instructions and requirements are listed in the bid packets.
Bid packages may be picked up at Drew City Hall, 130 W. Shaw Avenue, Drew, MS or can be requested digitally by emailing michelle@deltadb.org.
Bidder must be a licensed contractor by the State of Mississippi.
Bidder must be listed as an Asbestos Contractor on the MDEQ Mississippi Asbestos Abatement Certifications website.
Bidder must be bonded and licensed by the State of Mississippi. Bidder minimum insurance requirements are $1,000,000.00 per occurrence and $2,000,000.00 aggregate for General Liability (GL) and $1,000,000.00 per accident and $1,000,000.00 policy limit for Worker’s Compensation (WC).
Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprises are solicited to bid on this contract as prime contractors and are encouraged to make inquiries regarding potential subcontracting opportunities, equipment, material and/or supply needs.
The City of Drew reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities. The City reserves the right to reject from a Bidder who has not paid, or satisfactorily settled, all bills due all persons furnishing labor, equipment, and supplies on former contracts with the City; or having defaulted on a previous contract. The award, if made, will be made to the party submitting the lowest and best responsible bid deemed most favorable to the City.
By: Mayor Harvey Burchfield
Drew, MS
November 10, 24, 2020
NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicle has been abandoned at Cannon Chevrolet Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS:
2002 Dodge Ram 1500
VIN: 3D7HU18N52G158352
An outstanding invoice is to be paid. Auction for this vehicle will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at 69860 Hwy 82 W, Greenwood, MS. Call 662-453-4211.
November 24, 2020
December 1, 8, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 12th of October, 2020, David Fratesi, P.O. Box 599, Indianola, MS 38751 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from the Mississippi River Alluvial Aquifer, in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: GW-44193
Acres: 105
Location:
NW1/4, of the NW1/4,
of Sec. 05, T17N, R01W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of December, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
November 24, 2020
NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DIVERT OR WITHDRAW FOR
BENEFICIAL USE THE PUBLIC WATERS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that on the 15th of October 2020, Walter R. Pillow III & Neil Pillow, P.O. Box 10418, Greenwood, MS 38930 filed application(s) for a permit to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from McCoy Lake in the county of Leflore for irrigation subject to existing rights, the following amount(s) of water at the indicated location(s):
App. No.: SW-03353
Acres: 25
Location:
NW1/4, of the SW1/4,
of Sec. 19, T18N, R02W
And filed application(s) for a permit to continue to divert or withdraw the public water of the State of Mississippi for beneficial use, from Bear Creek in the county of Leflore for irrigation purposes subject to existings rights, the following amount (s) of water at the indicated location (s).
App. No.: SW-03354
Acres: 52
SW1/4, of the NE1/4,
of Sec. 20, T18N,R02W
Any person, firm, association or corporation, deeming that the granting of the above application(s) will be truly detrimental to their rights to utilize the waters of said source, may protest in writing to the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi, C/o Kay Whittington, P.O Box 2309, Jackson, Mississippi 39225, setting forth all reasons why said application(s) should not be approved. If not protested, the permits(s) will be issued on/after ten days following publication date.
If protested, the application(s) will be taken for consideration by the Permit Board of the State of Mississippi in its offices at 515 East Amite Street, Jackson, Mississippi, 39201 on, or after, the 8th day of Decem ber, 2020, at which time all interested persons may appear and be heard by the Permit Board.
YMD Joint Water
Management District
/s/Alice Causey
Permit Compliance Analyst
November 24, 2020
