ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Trustees, Mississippi Delta Community College, Moorhead, MS, until 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 for the renovation of the Dental Hygiene Lab and replacement of equipment.
All bids will be opened and publicly read at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Office of the Vice President of Business Services located in the Boggs-Scroggins Building on the main campus of Mississippi Delta Community College, Moorhead, MS.
Official bid documents can be downloaded from Central Bidding at www.centralbidding.com. Electronic bids can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions relating to the electronic bidding process, please call Central Bidding at 225-810-4814. For any questions concerning the job specifications, please contact Catherine Dunn, Director of Dental Hygiene, at either (662)246-6247 or by email at cdunn@msdelta.edu.
The Board of Trustees, Mississippi Delta Community College reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any and all bids.
Mississippi Delta Community College
Board of Trustees
By Marsha S. Lee
Vice President of Business Services
August 20, 26, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.